Jet2Villas puts hundreds of new villas on sale

Villa Cortijo Alcornocosa, Spain

Jet2Villas has announced a significant expansion of its portfolio today, thanks to brand-new commercial partnerships with Vintage Travel and Beach Villas, which means hundreds of new villas are going on sale, including the introduction of villa holidays to France.

As a result of these two new partnerships, a wide range of new villa properties are going on sale today, including in brand-new Bergerac and Nice in France.

New villa properties are also going on sale across Mainland Spain (Costa del Sol, Jerez and Girona), the Balearic Islands (Majorca and Menorca), the Canary Islands (Fuerteventura and Lanzarote), Portugal (Algarve), Greece (Corfu, Crete, Kefalonia, Paxos, Peloponnese, Rhodes, Skopelos and Zante), Italy (Pisa, Sicily and Tuscany), Croatia, Cyprus, and Turkey (Dalaman).

This expansion means that Jet2Villas will have almost 4,000 villa properties on sale across more than 40 destinations, catering for the demand from holidaymakers who want the freedom of a villa holiday alongside all the benefits of a package holiday.

Villa La Almazara, Spain

With Jet2Villas, those holidaymakers get the same fantastic benefits as they do from Jet2holidays, including ATOL protection, great flight times with award-winning Jet2.com, 22kg luggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage – all for a £60 per person deposit. On top of this, car hire is included as standard throughout the entire holiday*.

The variety of villas on sale include family friendly properties, luxury villas, larger villas for groups, remote hideaways, and villas situated within hotel grounds, with three types of villa to suit customers of all needs:

Individual villas – detached properties offering total independence with self-catering facilities and private pools.

– detached properties offering total independence with self-catering facilities and private pools. Complex villas – a community of villas on the same complex, offering a neighbourhood-style atmosphere so that customers can take old friends and make new ones.

– a community of villas on the same complex, offering a neighbourhood-style atmosphere so that customers can take old friends and make new ones. Hotel resort villas – providing all the benefits of an individual villa but with access to hotel facilities and amenities.

This product continues to resonate with customers as Jet2Villas has recently been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the third year running, after once again finishing top of Which?’s Villas survey.

Vintage Travel, founded over 30 years ago,remains a family run business and, like Jet2, pride themselves on delivering exceptional service. Holders of several awards, a member of the Vintage Travel team personally visits every property to ensure it meets their high standards, in addition the company offers customer-friendly touches, which include all villas coming with pool/beach towels, a food welcome pack and exceptional in-resort support.

Beach Villas has operated since 2001 and has been offering award-winning villa holidays for almost 25 years. Offering 24/7 customer service and in-resort support, Beach Villas prides itself on offering a huge choice of villas that are handpicked and personally chosen by their enthusiastic and dedicated team, as well as value for money alongside the very best customer experience.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Vintage Travel and Beach Villas, two brands that share our obsession with first-class customer service, to expand our Jet2Villas proposition. Today’s announcement means we can offer customers and independent travel agents even more fantastic choice, including Bergerac and Nice in France, which we know will be extremely popular. This expansion means we can continue to meet the strong demand for our award-winning villa holidays, and we look forward to long and successful partnerships with Vintage Travel and Beach Villas.”

Steve Eccles, Managing Director at Vintage Travel said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Jet2Villas, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service and quality holidays. This exciting cooperation ensures more holidaymakers can experience our discerning, handpicked approach to villa holidays and discover a wide range of destinations that we know to be genuinely authentic. The Jet2villas / Vintage Travel partnership brings together the shared belief in high standards and customer first philosophy that defines these two award-winning companies”.

Nathan Pascoe, Director at Beach Villas said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with Jet2Villas to bring Beach Villas to a whole new audience. With 25 years of experience in villa holidays, this launch marks a major step forward in making our handpicked villas even more accessible to UK travellers. We’re very much looking forward to this exciting collaboration.”

* For villa holidays to Skopelos, customers will receive coach transfer from the airport to the Port of Skiathos and a water taxi ferry to Skopelos. Car hire will need to be arranged by the customer separately.

For further information or to book visit: www.Jet2Villas.com