Jet2Weddings expands with introduction of beach wedding ceremonies and addition of more hotels

Jet2holidays is expanding its Jet2Weddings proposition to include a range of stunning beach wedding venues in Cyprus, meaning customers can now literally feel the sand between their toes during their wedding ceremony.

The launch of Jet2Weddings earlier this year, in association with Perfect Weddings Abroad, means couples can book a selection of tailored weddings in Cyprus with departures available from Summer 26, and today’s announcement means that they can now choose from a selection of wedding venues located on incredible Cypriot beaches.

Jet2Weddings has partnered with town halls in Cyprus to offer the new range of beach wedding ceremonies. When customers choose a beach wedding, their ceremony is paired with a nearby hotel, where they can enjoy their wedding reception and holiday.

Beach wedding ceremonies are now available to book with Jet2Weddings at brilliant beach locations Ammos Beach, Ayia Thekla, Paphos Beach, Peyia Sea Caves, Peyia Shipwreck, Peyia St Georges, Aphrodites Rock, Ayia Triada and Pernera Blue Waters.

The Atlantica Sungarden and Mare Ayia Napa have also been announced as new hotels to the Jet2Weddings portfolio, meaning almost 40 hotel wedding venue locations (most with instant wedding day confirmation) are available in Cyprus.

Jet2Weddings gives customers and independent travel agent partners the opportunity to book through Jet2holidays and Perfect Weddings Abroad, with the tour operator providing the package holiday, including flights, hotel and transfers, and Perfect Weddings Abroad taking care of the wedding arrangements.

The Jet2Weddings portfolio consists of 3+ to 5-star hotels across the resorts of Limassol, Pissouri,Paphos,Coral Bay and Aphrodite Hills in the Paphos Area, as well as Protaras,Nissi Bay and Ayia Napa across the Larnaca area.

With Jet2Weddings, customers get the same award-winning benefits as they do from Jet2holidays, including financial protection and VIP customer service. All the usual Jet2holidays benefits will be available to customers including a team of uniformed overseas and airport customer helpers, transfers, and great flight times with award-winning Jet2.com, as well as 22kg luggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage. In addition to this, the wedding couple also receive thoughtful extras comprising of one bottle of onboard champagne, an extra 22kg bag, seats together on the flights and one piece of guaranteed cabin luggage.

Jet2Weddings offers a choice of three varied wedding options – Classic, Deluxe and Ultimate, making it easy for customers to find the perfect fit for their big day. In addition to beach wedding ceremonies, customers and independent travel agents can choose from a variety of weddings such as All-inclusive hotel weddings, budget weddings, luxury weddings, family friendly weddings, same sex weddings and adult only weddings.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays said: “The standards that Jet2holidays and Perfect Weddings Abroad have set for looking after customers means that Jet2Weddings is seen as the perfect brand by customers and independent travel agents alike. Today’s announcement means we are not only offering more choice, but we are also giving customers the opportunity to tie the knot on an idyllic Cypriot beach, creating the ultimate romantic setting and perfect location for those wedding photos.”