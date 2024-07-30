Josie Gibson and Ryan Thomas explore sights of Lake Maggiore & Lake Como

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On a mission to find the perfect break that suits two different types of friends, TV personalities Josie Gibson and Ryan Thomas embraced ‘la dolce vita’ on a trip with TUI Lakes & Mountains to experience what Lake Maggiore and Lake Como has to offer.

Exploring a different side of Europe, with authentic, local experiences and incredible mountain and lakeside views, the shoot took them to the beautiful setting of the Italian lakes, where the duo took part in a series of challenges and fun adventures to find the best of what the region has to offer.

Ryan and Josie enjoy their TUI getaway in Italy | TUI

The pair, who first met through the industry five years ago, have always stayed connected through their work and have since become good friends thanks to their similar sense of humour and mutual love for the great outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan’s competitive spirit was put through its paces when the pair were challenged to a ‘lakeside locomotion’ – a friendly bike race around Lake Como where they cycled past charming towns, picturesque hills and soaked up lakeside views.

And with so many experiences to enjoy on a lakes and mountains holiday, the friends tried their hands at kayaking along the shores of Lake Maggiore, enjoyed an iconic boat ride across the waters of Lake Como set against the beautiful backdrop of the colourful, quaint Italian towns. And of course, a trip to Italy wouldn’t be complete without sampling a classic pizza which the twosome made time for. For the first time ever, Josie also sipped on the classically Italian and zesty aperitif, limoncello.

To get under the skin of Italy's culinary heritage, Josie and Ryan also spent time with a local Cesarina – a local home cook specialising in authentic Italian food – where the pair went head-to-head in a culinary challenge in a charming Italian home where they cooked the classic Italian dish of fresh ricotta and spinach tortellini, using local produce.

Josie and Ryan making their own pasta | TUI

On her experience, Josie Gibson, said: “When I go away, particularly on trips like this with a friend or a bigger group, I like to know there’s the option for fun activities, the chance to delve into the culture, as well as taking time to unwind. What was great about this trip was there was so much variety - you could be kayaking on the lake in the morning, wine tasting in the afternoon and relaxing the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of us have been away with friends at some point in our lives, and you may all want different things out of a holiday depending on your interests, and the type of pace and style of trip you enjoy, but what was great about this trip is the amount of choice of things on offer – there really was an adventure of every kind.”

Ryan Thomas added: “I’ve loved the variety of the experiences we’ve had on this trip with TUI Lakes & Mountains. It’s shown me that you can holiday in a different way to what you might be used to, and there’s so much to do. From racing across and around the lakes, staying in some beautiful places, having time to chill and creating and sampling some delicious food – there’s nothing more you could want from a break away with a good mate!”

Fans can keep an eye on Josie and Ryan’s adventures by checking out the experiences on their Instagram channels: @josiegibson85 | @ryanthomas84 | @tuilakes