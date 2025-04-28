Journey Into India’s Hidden Worlds: Royal Indian Summers at The Leela Palaces

Champagne Breakfast at The Leela Palaces

From centuries-old forts and royal palaces, to vibrant festivals and deep-rooted traditions, India is rich in stories for summer travel. There’s the pink city of Jaipur, the tranquil lakes in Udaipur and - everywhere - India’s timeless beauty and rich cultural and natural heritage.

This summer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts invites guests to experience their Royal Summer Escape, offering, at their palace hotels in Jaipur and Udaipur, rich immersive cultural experiences, exceptional service, and the memorably picturesque surroundings at two of India’s most beautiful palatial hotels. In these destinations, where the past and present converge, travellers can indulge in a thoughtfully curated selection of stays and experiences that promise to captivate and delight.

Unveil the magic of Jaipur

With its rose-hued facades, bustling bazaars, and historic landmarks, Jaipur - known as the Pink City of India - is a captivating blend of royal heritage, vibrant culture, and architectural grandeur. Home to The Amber Fort, the Hawa Mahal, and the Jal Mahal, the city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, forming a key pillar in India’s Golden Triangle, and the gateway to Rajasthan. Every summer, the city comes alive with the Teej Festival, where locals celebrate the arrival of the monsoon with vibrant processions, traditional songs, and elaborate celebrations, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience. Mornings can begin with yoga and breakfast atop Jaigarh Fort, with sweeping views of a city drenched in ochre and time. For those drawn to the wild, the nearby Jhalana Safari unveils a quieter, wilder side of Jaipur, with leopards and over 200 bird species weaving a natural counterpoint to the city's architectural splendour.

Set in 8 acres of manicured gardens with the majestic Aravalli hills as its backdrop, The Leela Palace Jaipur offers an opulent escape away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Its interiors celebrate the region’s craftsmanship; with thikri mirror work, intricate Shekhawati frescoes, and silver-foiled domes, the palace is a living gallery of Rajasthani artistry. Guests can take a guided sunset tour of the City Palace, enjoy a poolside gala of Rajasthani folk music and dance performances, or visit the nearby elephant village of Hathi Gaon.

Explore Udaipur’s royal splendour

Udaipur, often referred to as the ‘City of Lakes’, is an idyllic summer destination. Surrounded by the Aravalli mountains and home to serene lakes like Pichola and Fateh Sagar, the city’s slower pace, cooler evenings, and picturesque landscapes make it ideal for mindful travel. In May, Udaipur comes alive with the Summer Festival, which is a vibrant celebration of Rajasthan’s rich culture and artistry, featuring colourful folk music, traditional dance performances, and exhilarating boat races on Lake Pichola. As the season progresses, Hariyali Amavasya in August brings visitors closer to local culture, with fairs, folk entertainment, and traditional Rajasthani delicacies near Fateh Sagar Lake.

Guests of The Leela Palace Udaipur arrive by boat across Lake Pichola, welcomed by the hotel’s grand facade, a nod to the ancient Mewar dynasty. The hotel offers heritage tours to appreciate its historic artworks, as well as ceremonial and religious rituals, sunset boat cruises, and vibrant Rajasthani dance and music performances each evening. Coined as India’s most romantic city, guests are invited to dine under the stars at the terrace of Sheesh Mahal, overlooking the shimmering shores of the lake. Guests can experience a 16th-century temple ritual within the palace grounds, witnessing the craftsmanship of Thikri art on a Palace Art Walk, or listen to the sounds of an evening aarti that reverberates across the lake. Culinary explorers can trail through Udaipur’s spice markets, learning the secrets of Shikaar cuisine.

The Leela Palace Udaipur is also home to newly unveiled, ultra-luxe spa villas, Arq at Pichola. Overlooking the lake, Arq offers the ultimate private retreat, with personal butler service, a dedicated chef providing world-class cuisine, and tailored yoga sessions and wellness treatments. Additionally, guests of Arq can embark on curated safari experiences to further explore the destination of Udaipur, visiting nearby landmarks including the Monsoon Palace, Kumbhalgarh Fort, and Nanda Temple amongst others.