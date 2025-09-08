Kayaking: The Lake District’s best kept secret

Kayaking in Ennerdale

The wild and tranquil Ennerdale Water is a remote hideaway from the rest of the bustling Lake District. It’s perfect for a peaceful paddle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Paddle UK staff members are on a mission to paddle as many of England and Wales’ lakes, rivers and canals as possible.

The routes are on the PaddlePoints website - a free, online mapping resource that helps kayakers, paddleboarders, find and contribute to places to paddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired freestyle kayaker James Ibbotson, Craig Duff and Neil Heath, began their mission in January.

Ennerdale is a wild and beautiful place

Ennderdale Water is a truly wild location, so as you can expect, there is no lifeguard supervision or safety cover on the lake.

Given its remoteness, It is important that you are properly equipped for the conditions, you have a phone in case of emergency and you paddle within your limits. Always Paddle Safe.

We parked at Bleach Green car park, at Ennerdale Bridge, Cleator. From there it is between 200m and 300m to the lake, which takes roughly 10 minutes to walk with your equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to Ennerdale's remoteness there are no toilets or cafes and phone signal is very limited. However, four minutes away in Ennerdale Bridge, there's The Gather, a community-owned cafe and shop (CA23 3AR). There is also a pub, the Fox and Hounds.

Paddling towards Brown Knott

We left details of our location, planned route and anticipated paddling time with a colleague, which is always good practice when paddling in remote places.

United Utilities manage Ennerdale Water, but it is no longer used to supply drinking water.

However, Ennerdale does still have reservoir status, and this is due to the underwater infrastructure in use.

The Wild Ennerdale Partnership welcomes kayaks and canoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddling across Ennerdale

Sadly, United Utilities have placed a ban on the use of paddle boards, which Paddle UK hopes will be revised in the future.

Group permits are available from United Utilities. Please call 01768 772334.

We launched our kayaks close to the mouth of the River Ehen, and headed east. The River Ehen is incredibly special as 90% of England’s Freshwater Pearl Mussels call it home.

As the country’s last stronghold for this critically endangered species, it is designated as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mussels in the Ehen are entirely dependent on the local salmon population in order to reproduce and, with Atlantic salmon an endangered species, this is another reason for the river’s special protected status.

Because of this, we took extra care to ensure all our equipment had been thoroughly checked, cleaned and dried prior to arriving at the lake, to prevent any risk of invasive species hitching a ride.

We paddled towards Anglers' Crag which is an actually an outcrop on Crag Fell. In the Lake District, the wind direction can change suddenly, so be prepared, check the weather in advance. Wind can make paddling much harder and blow you off your intended course.

We travelled across the lake (which is 2.5 miles long and between 0.5 and a mile across) to Brown Knott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We stuck close to the shore passing the old Angler's Hotel, before paddling back to our start point.

A lot or work is going into rewilding the Ennerdale area to make the valley feel more like Scotland or Scandinavia.

You can see the effects so far, there is an untamed feel about it. A beautiful place to paddle.

We took a paddle board, but realised we were not allowed to use it. Ennerdale features in the end scenes of Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later (2002). It is rumoured that it will make another appearance in the sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, plan ahead with the weather and be well prepared for a day on the water.

Help protect the special qualities of this wild landscape by following the Paddlers’ Code and Check Clean Drying your kit, before you arrive.

For safety advice while paddling on lakes, check out our advice on Go Paddling