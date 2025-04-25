Key-ready Portuguese holiday homes packed with summer sizzle

Unique design villa for sale at Vale do Lobo

Tourism figures speak volumes about Britons’ love of Portugal. In 2024, visitors from the UK led the international crowds spending time there, accounting for 18.1% of all overnight stays in Portugal by non-residents.

Portugal’s easy connectivity from the UK (direct flights take from around 2.5 hours), superb weather, incredible scenery and excellent local food and wine all contribute to the country’s appeal as a second home destination. Adding to the attraction is the lack of restrictions on foreigners owning property in Portugal, as well as the clear, straightforward buying process. The latter means that buyers seeking second homes in Portugal that they can use this summer have time to do so.

With this in mind, these key-ready holiday homes are ideal for buyers looking for a Portuguese property to enjoy this summer.

Golfers will love this spacious apartment with rooftop Jacuzzi overlooking the 12th hole of the Royal Golf Course at the Algarve’s legendary Vale do Lobo. On the market for EUR 830,000, the home is perfectly located for enjoying the resort’s extensive facilities. Those include tennis and padel courts, swimming pools, the luxurious Royal Spa, a two kilometre stretch of pristine beachfront and more than a dozen restaurants, cafes and bars – as well as two championship 18-hole golf courses.

Towards the western tip of the Algarve, homes at Salema Beach Village – available through Kronos Homes – blend the serenity of village life with access to a stunning and peaceful beach, just a 500m stroll down the pretty hillside. Priced from EUR 340,000, the charming villas feature large terraces and balconies, while owners also enjoy access to a lovely communal swimming pool. Both two- and three-bedroom key-ready villas are available, suiting a variety of buyers’ needs and preferences.

Back at Vale do Lobo, buyers with a cool EUR 6,950,000 to spend could spend their summer enjoying this unique villa perfectly positioned in the resort. This stunning detached villa, set on a beautifully elevated plot, offers great privacy and breathtaking south westerly views towards the coast. Offering four bedrooms, five bathrooms, swimming pool and landscaped gardens, this property is conveniently located within easy reach of all Vale do Lobo’s premier amenities, perfect to enjoy this summer.

For those with more modest budgets, Monte Santo Resort delivers outstanding, family-friendly homes in the picturesque town of Carvoeiro. Properties include apartments with one to three bedrooms and villas with two or three bedrooms, all close to the idyllic Carvoeiro Beach and some of Europe’s best golf courses. On-site pools, a popular restaurant and sports and wellness facilities provide something for visitors of all ages to enjoy in the abundant summer sunshine. Prices start from EUR 250,000.

“Portugal offers a wide variety of property styles and pricing points, along with an easy purchase process. It’s a combination that is ideal for anyone seeking a well-appointed home in the sun to enjoy this summer, particularly here in the Algarve, which is Portugal’s sunniest region. From creating cherished memories over the summer months to long-term capital appreciation prospects, properties in Portugal deliver so many benefits for families to enjoy.”

Alda Filipe, Regional Director and Partner at Kronos Homes

For more information, call (+ 351) 289 353 499 or visit www.kronoshomes.com.