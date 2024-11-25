La Reserve golf links, Mauritius, crowned world's best new golf course 2024

La Réserve Golf Links at Heritage Resorts & Golf, Mauritius, has been crowned World’s Best New Golf Course at the 2024 World Golf Awards, while the resort’s 5* Heritage Le Telfair, member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, secures the Indian Ocean’s Best Golf Hotel for the second time.

Coinciding with the first anniversary of the Indian Ocean’s only contemporary links and two decades of success as the region’s only 45-hole resort, the World Golf Awards accolades solidify Heritage Resorts & Golf’s standing as a World Top 25 and a must-visit destination for discerning international golfers.

Raoul Maurel, chief operations officer for Heritage Resorts & Golf, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate our double milestone year. These recognitions encapsulate our team’s continuous hard work and commitment to create a one-of-a-kind destination on the southern shores of Mauritius that offers world-class facilities and exceptional service to all our members and guests.”

Co-designed by renowned course architect Peter Matkovich (who won the Golf Course Architect of the Year at the World Golf Awards) and former Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, who won the maiden DP World Tour AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2023 that was held on the GEO Certified development, La Réserve Golf Links is an experience of pure golfing drama.

Inspired by wild open spaces of the great seaside links, the architects worked with the land – former sugar cane fields alongside a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve – to create a strategic, undulating course that plays in the traditional links style, with running fairways, pot bunkers and long grasses.

With two DP World Tour hosting courses, including Le Château Golf Course which has been voted the Indian Ocean’s Best Golf Course nine times, a nine-hole short course and a Leadbetter Golf Academy, as well as two five-star beach hotels, Heritage Resorts & Golf is fast becoming one of the world’s most sought-after golf destinations.

At Heritage Le Telfair, prices start from £332 per night based on two adults sharing a Deluxe Suite with breakfast included in February 2025. Golf package prices vary.

For more information about Heritage Golf Club, please visit www.heritagegolfclub.mu

For further information and to book visit www.heritageresorts.mu