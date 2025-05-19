LAAX opens Alpine bike trails for 2025 season

April 25 marked the official start of the biking season in the Alpine resort of LAAX, Switzerland. Home to more than 300 kilometres of biking trails with stunning alpine views and varied terrain, its FlemXpress – the world’s first on-demand gondola – is now open and carrying bikers to the Runca Trail, among many other winding trails to kickstart the summer season.

Located in Graubünden next to the Swiss Grand Canyon - the Rhine Gorge, LAAX is the go-to place in the Alps for travellers seeking an adventure holiday. With a certified Bike Hotel, classes for beginners and experts alike, lessons for children above three-years old, bike rentals on-site, and three dedicated pump tracks and a play area, LAAX is a mountain bikers dream.

Summer 2025 is packed with action, starting in early July with its legendary Summer Sender ‘Goodies for Tricks’ BBQ, the Swiss Enduro Series on August 15-16, more Social Rides and the iconic Dual Slalom on October 4 in the Mini Pipe – iconic for its freestyle skiing and snowboarding in the winter months. Read on to learn more about LAAX’s adventure offerings for Summer 2025...

Bike Trails

LAAX Bike Trail

With 330 kilometres of trails, bikers can spend days carving through the mountains. Jump and flow one of the longest flow country trails in Europe on the Runca Trail, where rookies can roll over simple waves while pros jump over doubles, tables, and waves. The variety of the 7.6km trail ensures maximum flow and endless play.

For those looking for something more advanced, the Segnes Trail is a technical enduro single trail with natural character from stone slaps, jumps, and berms. Riders can test their technical skills with several sharp turns at the start before the trail opens into lively flows as it meets the Runca Trail.

The most ambitious riders can test their endurance and skill along the longest MTB trail in the alps – the Vorab Trail - running from Vorab Glacier to Rhine Gorge. The tour starts at an altitude of 2,507m surrounded by rock and snow before it descends 2,500m and 22km across diverse environments of rock, snow, river, and more.

Freeriders favour the fast and rocky terrain of the Never End Trail thanks to its Northshore elements and wild terrain. The 7km trail runs from Crap Sogn Gion to LAAX, ensuring action and fun with a 1,150m descent.

Female Mountain Bikers

Courses & Pump Tracks

Whether young or old, rookie or expert, LAAX has courses to help all bikers improve. Rookies can learn the basics like the best riding position and gear shifting in beginner classes while experts hone their technical skills like nose wheelies and rear wheel turns in individual or group courses. For parents looking to introduce their kids to the joy and excitement of outdoor adventures, family lessons and kids camp are great options.

Practicing the skills learned in bike courses is essential and easy with three unique pump tracks and a play area to experiment.

Learn more about the bike courses here.

Mountain Biker

Riders – LAAX’s dedicated Bike Hotel

Riders Hotel is a certified Bike Hotel with access to legendary trails, a fully equipped gym, and a bike garage with a wash station and well-equipped workshop. The entrance is conveniently situated at the base station of the LAAX Gondola, granting access to a number of Alpine trails. Its spacious rooms provide a haven to unwind and relax after a day high intensity riding, along with a gym for those that still have the energy for a workout, and a bar to unwind and socialise in the evenings.

Plus, bikers can avoid the hassle and risk of travelling with their bike thanks to the rental shop conveniently located in Riders sister property, rocksresort, just a 5-minute walk away. Here bikers can rent downhill, enduro, and e-bikes. And for those who simply can’t be separated from their own bike, the expert tech team is happy to support with any services and repairs required.

After a long day of riding, bikers can wash away the mud and take advantage of the workshop at Riders for any minor repairs or adjustments before locking their saddle away for the night.

Rooms at Riders start from £220 per night sleeping up to three people.

The Gravity Card

In addition to its day and multi-day passes, LAAX offers a season pass, The Gravity Card, which allows bikers access all participating bike destinations without paying a fee to enter its bike parks. The pass grants access to 31 bike parks in seven countries

Tickets for The Gravity card start from £284, visit: https://www.gravity-card.com/ticket/

So, gear up and enjoy all the trails LAAX has to offer. To learn more about mountain biking in LAAX visit https://www.laax.com/en.