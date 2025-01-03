Lake District resort completes spa expansion

Low Wood Bay spa expansion - (L-R) Millie Stephenson, James McCloughlin, Hannah Ford, Ruby Parker and Libby Cohen

One of the most prominent spa resorts in the North West has completed a £457,000 expansion project to upgrade its facilities and enhance its luxury offer.

Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, which recently became the first in the region to attain the Good Spa Guide’s highest ‘Five Bubble Luxury’ rating, has expanded its spa with the addition of industry leading outdoor amenities, plus the creation of 10 new jobs.

Guests at The Spa at Low Wood Bay now benefit from a host of upgraded facilities, including a new outdoor extension, the Upper Deck, featuring an 18 metre infinity relaxation pool, private seating, fire pits and loungers.

Designed in conjunction with Mason Gillibrand Architects and Unique Pool Design and Construction, guests can enjoy first class outdoor spa facilities as well as the stunning views across Windermere whilst sipping cocktails served from the open air bar.

The core aim of the investment project has been to provide more space for guests and to improve the overall 5-star luxury spa experience. The new jobs created as a result of the spa expansion project means the venue’s spa team now consists of 45 employees.

A key challenge during the development work was the ability to build the additional outdoor pool and seating areas unobtrusively whilst guests continued to enjoy the existing facilities.

English Lakes Hotels Group Operations Director Michael Kay says: "Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa has always benefited from the backdrop of its spectacular scenery across Windermere and the Langdale Pikes. We wanted to make the most of this with the addition of the infinity pool and the extension of our outdoor spa offering.

“Our aim is for our guests to be able to immerse themselves in the great outdoors of the Lake District whilst relaxing in the warmth and comfort of high luxury spa facilities.

“We’ve also recently launched our outdoor thermal spa experience events. These feature our ‘Sunset sessions’ with an Ibiza style DJ, or the more sedate ‘Spa and Strings’ with the accompaniment of the Lakeland String Quartet, both of which are proving popular.

“We’re excited about our plans for 2025 as we look for more opportunities to continue creating amazing experiences for our guests.”

For further information about Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/hotels/low-wood-bay/