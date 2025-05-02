Lake District’s Borrowdale Gates Hotel named among UK’s Best in Tripadvisor Awards

Jesmond Dene House

The Kronen Collection is celebrating a remarkable achievement as its hotels are recognised among the top-rated properties in the UK by Tripadvisor’s prestigious Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025

Borrowdale Gates Hotel in the Lake District has been named a Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner, ranking 18th out of the top 25 hotels in the United Kingdom. The award places Borrowdale Gates among the top 1% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally, an accolade that celebrates outstanding service, memorable guest experiences, and consistently exceptional reviews over the past year.

Meanwhile, The Crown Hotel in Wetheral has also earned a place in Tripadvisor’s 25th Anniversary ‘Best of the Best’ Hotels in the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, recognising the hotel as one of travellers’ all-time favourites over the platform’s 25-year history. This accolade also places The Crown Hotel in the top 1% of hotels worldwide, reinforcing its reputation as a leading destination for excellence in hospitality.

Additionally, Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle retains its Travellers’ Choice award, securing its position in Tripadvisor's top 10% of hotels worldwide.

Borrowdale Gates Hotel

Together, these achievements underline The Kronen Collection’s growing reputation for boutique luxury, personalised service, and creating unforgettable guest experiences across its distinctive portfolio of properties.

“We are incredibly proud of Borrowdale Gates, The Crown Hotel, and Jesmond Dene House, and we’re delighted to see our guests’ wonderful reviews recognised at the highest level,” says Christina Stephenson, Group Sales & Marketing Manager at The Kronen Collection. “These awards reflect the dedication of our teams and our shared commitment to excellence across every property in The Kronen Collection.”

The Kronen Collection remains committed to continuously enhancing and improving guest experiences across all its hotels. The group has plans to invest £2.2 million in refurbishments and improvements over the next year, ensuring that every property continues to exceed guest expectations and maintain the high standards that have earned these prestigious accolades.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best title represents the highest level of excellence in travel, awarded to fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings. The honour is based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings over 12 months.

Borrowdale Gates, The Crown Hotel, Jesmond Dene House, and The Kilbirnie each bring their own unique charm to The Kronen Collection’s growing portfolio, offering boutique stays in stunning locations, from the heart of Newcastle to the Cumbrian countryside, the Cornish coast, and the edge of the Lake District.