Langham Hospitality Group - Music Director Appointment

Andrew Grant, Group Director of Music, Langham Hospitality Group

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has placed audio marketing centre stage, naming veteran DJ and events specialist Andrew Grant as its Group Director of Music. The newly created post will see Grant composing a full-spectrum strategy that includes live performances, collaborations, and signature soundscapes, all designed to strengthen LHG’s family of hotel brands and the distinctive guest journeys they foster.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Music is a key part of our strategy to elevate our brands and create unforgettable experiences for our guests,” Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord said. “Andrew’s unparalleled expertise and visionary approach make him the ideal leader to drive innovative and impactful audio marketing initiatives across our company.”

Part of LHG’s Brands Operations team, Grant will focus on forging strategic partnerships with leading music industry entities, including artists, festivals, and record labels. He will also design and implement music programming across the firm’s global portfolio of properties and devise special events and activations for this year’s 160th anniversary of The Langham Hotels & Resorts, LHG’s luxury and flagship brand. Grant will concurrently oversee music curation at Eaton DC, where he serves as Director of Music and Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 25 years of music industry experience, Grant’s career has included roles as diverse as Resident DJ at Ibiza’s iconic DC10 night club, and producer for Valencia-based record label Barraca Music. His extensive background also encompasses music event production and logistics expertise gained through positions at entertainment company Aronis Group and the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

Andrew Grant, Group Director of Music, Langham Hospitality Group

About Langham Hospitality Group

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) comprises a family of distinctive brands, including The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Eaton Workshop and Ying’nFlo. With over 40 hotels and residences in operation or development, LHG has a global footprint that extends across Asia, Europe, North America, Australasia and the Middle East. The group takes its name from The Langham, London, Europe's first Grand Hotel. For over 150 years, this flagship property has been the pinnacle of sophisticated and gracious hospitality, a philosophy that is reflected group-wide through inspiring design, cutting-edge innovation, sincere service and an unwavering commitment to building great memories. For more information, visit Langham HospitalityGroup.com.