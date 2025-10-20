Las Vegas: How to escape the tourist traps this Halloween

The 'welcome to Las Vegas' sign

A new study reveals which attractions are best for Brits visiting this Halloween.

The study, conducted by Westgate Las Vegas , analyzed Tripadvisor data on the top-rated 150 attractions in Las Vegas. The average number of reviews containing keywords that suggest an attraction is ‘underrated’, including ‘hidden gem’ and ‘unique’, etc., was gathered. Attractions with the highest percentage increase in these keywords compared to the average were identified as Las Vegas’ must-see hidden gems.

Downtown Container Park has been crowned the most underrated attraction in Las Vegas. Located off the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip, this shopping mall has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and 1,030 ‘excellent’ reviews on Tripadvisor. Reviewers highlighted its underrated charm 367 times, frequently describing it as "unique" — a term used 290 times. The attraction’s average number of underrated keywords is 503% above the average across the top 150 attractions, landing it in the top spot.

In second place, two must-see attractions have reviews with 244% more underrated-related keywords on average. The Las Vegas Natural History Museum, located off the Strip, is rated 4 out of 5 stars, and the Guardian Angel Cathedral, which has 97 reviews, 77% of which are rated ‘excellent’, is located on the Strip.

The Liberace Museum Collection has been awarded the bronze medal. Located off the Strip, this specialty museum has a rating of 5 out of 5 stars and 164 reviews, 96.34% of which are ‘excellent’. In these reviews, keywords naming the attraction as underrated are used 237% more often than the average.

Las Vegas is home to many breathtakingly beautiful hiking trails, including the Historic Railroad Trail. With a serene view of Lake Mead, it’s easy to see why this hiking trail has 143 out of 202 ‘excellent’ reviews on Tripadvisor. There are 174% more underrated keywords than average in the trail’s reviews, making it the fourth most underrated wonder in the city.

In fifth place, Clark County Wetlands Park is another must-see attraction for tourists eager to explore the outdoors. Spanning across 2,900 acres on the eastern edge of the Las Vegas Valley, the nature reserve has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and an average of 170% more keywords in reviews related to being underrated , with ‘unique’ and ‘overlooked’ being the most frequently used.

According to the study, the sixth most underrated attraction is the Burlesque Hall of Fame. Located off the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip, it is the world's only museum dedicated to the history of burlesque. On Tripadvisor, 78.4% of the attraction’s reviews are ‘excellent’ and they are 166% more likely to contain underrated-related keywords, with the most popular example being 'hidden gem’.

Miracle Mile Shops, a 1.2-mile-long shopping mall located on the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip, has everything from retail stores to live entertainment venues. The mall ranks in seventh place, with a Tripadvisor rating of 4 out of 5 stars and reviews containing 162% more underrated-related keywords, with the word ‘affordable’ being used in 82 of them.

In eighth place, with 155% more underrated keywords found in Tripadvisor reviews, is Springs Preserve. The Calico Tanks Trail and Ellis Island Casino & Brewery draw in ninth place, at 144% above average. Las Vegas’ tenth hidden gem is also a draw between The Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort and the Museum of Illusions Las Vegas, both at 137% above average.

Dawn Rawle from Westgate Las Vegas has commented, “In 2024, over 38.2 million people visited Las Vegas, drawn by the city’s vibrant atmosphere and luxurious resorts. However, these findings highlight a surprising shift: many of the city’s hidden gems, 19 out of the top 25 ,, are located off the Las Vegas Strip.

“This trend proves that off-the-Strip stays and attractions have not only gained in popularity but are now even outperforming attractions on the Strip in terms of interest and appeal. Exploring these lesser-known treasures allows tourists to see a richer side of Las Vegas beyond the glitz and glamour of the main tourist hub.

“In addition, the recently opened Vegas Loop will also offer connections to the Strip and downtown, making it easier than ever for visitors to explore everything Las Vegas has to offer.”