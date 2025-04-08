Last-minute Millennials leave booking airport transfers to same day as departure

Paris

In the last quarter, Google searches* for ‘airport transfers’ have soared by 25% to a whopping 374,000 searches per month as eager travellers get themselves sorted before their next trip abroad. For many Brits, that could be as early as tomorrow, according to exclusive booking data from global airport transfer platform Welcome Pickups.

Looking into the booking habits of Brits travelling abroad, it’s apparent that many don’t even think about how they’re getting to or from the airport until the day of travel - especially Millennials.

Demographic Insights

Those aged 31-45 are most likely to book airport transfers at the last minute, as the insights show that 35% of transfer bookings made within 12 hours of departure or arrival at airports are made by this age group. Millennials also account for 33% of transfer bookings made between 12 hours and 24 hours from departure or arrival, more than any other demographic.

Barcelona

Gen Z is also more likely to book closer to holiday time than further in advance. Those aged 18-30 account for a quarter of the bookings made within 12 hours of departure or arrival, and almost a fifth of those between 12 and 24 hours. For those aged 46-55 they’re most likely to arrange airport transfers the week prior to departure. A quarter of them book between one and three days in advance, while another quarter book between three and seven days out.

In contrast, travellers aged 56+ are the least likely to book close to their travel date. Only 18% of bookings made within 12 hours and 24% of those made 12 to 24 hours before departure come from this age group. In fact, the over 56s are the keenest to ensure their airport transfers are sorted well before they travel, with 49% of those booking more than a month out from their travel date in this age group.

Traveller Type Analysis

The data reveals surprising insights about which travellers plan ahead and which don’t. Of those booking within 12 hours of travel, almost half are couples, a third are families and less than a fifth are friends. Families, who you’d expect to plan ahead, are actually the biggest last-minute bookers.

Booking in advance has its advantages, especially for families, as it isn’t guaranteed that same-day bookings will have the space families might need. Planning ahead means more drivers are available, including those with child seats or extra luggage space for buggies.

There are financial benefits too. Booking an airport transfer in the last 48 hours before a trip is likely to result in a more expensive fare, due to limited driver supply. Transfers booked last minute can be 15-30% more expensive, depending on the destination and booking window.

Alex Trimis, CEO and Founder of Welcome Pickups says: “This data reflects broader post-pandemic travel planning patterns where consumers have been prioritising flexibility over advance savings.

“However, last-minute bookings can see prices increase by 25-30% in peak periods like Easter and over the summer travel period, and surge by up to 50% in some cities.

“With rising costs across the board and premiums for last-minute bookings expected to increase to 20% by 2026, we predict that the knock on effect will see the more cost conscious travellers begin to change their behaviour, and start booking ahead of time."

For more information on Brits’ transfer booking habits, please visit: newsroom.welcomepickups.com/airport-transfer-booking-habits