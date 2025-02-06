Last minute Valentine's city breaks

Grandium Hotel Prague, Prague

Forgot your better half's Valentine's Day gift? Don't panic, Holiday Hypermarket has it covered! Why not treat them to a romantic city break?

Holiday Hypermarket has a wide range of city breaks available to some of the world's most romantic capitals, all at wallet-friendly prices, which will see you jetting off around the day of love.

Here's some deals which might pique your interest...

Grandium Hotel Prague, Prague - £222pp

12th February

2 nights

London Gatwick

Room only

Price based on 2 adults sharing

M.A. Sevilla Congresos, Seville - £233pp

11th February

3 nights

London Gatwick

Room only

Price based on 2 adults sharing

​Dharma Style Hotel, Rome - £232pp

12 February

2 nights

London Gatwick

Bed & Breakfast

Price based on 2 adults sharing