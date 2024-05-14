Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cottages.com has rounded up its last-minute May bank holiday getaways that include stays in barn conversions and quirky cottages

If you are currently on the hunt for a last minute bank holiday getaway, look no further! Cottages.com has shared its getaways that are still available for over the May bank holiday and some of the deals are up to 30% off the original price.

Getaways include a stay in a beautiful barn conversion that was once used as a Second World War airbase, a quirky cottage escape and a converted property brimming with period charm and character. Destinations include the likes of Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Suffolk and Norfolk - all popular for UK holidays.

Listed below are the last minute bank holiday getaways being offered by Cottages.com.

Whisk your other half away for a last-minute bank holiday getaway to Lincolnshire. Pull on walking boots for a stroll through the unspoilt countryside of the Lincolnshire Wolds (AONB), just a 30-minute drive away.

Those that prefer a bit more hustle and bustle can head to Lincoln, a historic city that’s home to a cathedral, castle, museums, and plenty of independent shops, cafes, and restaurants where you can reward yourself after a busy day. The market town of Brigg is also only a 10-minute drive away.

Spend your stay at The Dairy, a beautiful barn conversion that was once used as a WWII airbase. Cosy up in front of the wood burner, sink into the standalone bath or cook up a storm with a barbeque in the garden, before watching the sunset across the Lincolnshire countryside.

A 3-night stay from Friday 24th of May for up to 2 people costs from £369 (was £429).

Packed with character and colour, Central Tod provides the perfect quirky cottage escape for the bank holiday. Every room has been stylishly decorated with bright fabrics, vibrant wallpaper and beautiful furnishings, whilst still retaining many of its traditional features including exposed brick walls and beams.

Spend your days exploring Todmorden town centre, just a 5-minute walk away, or take an hour-long hike along the Pennine Way to the Stoodley Pike Monument for breath-taking views across the South Pennines. Head back to enjoy long sunny evenings in the enclosed courtyard or sink into the luxurious roll top bath.

A 3-night stay from Friday 24th of May for up to 4 people costs from £375.

For the perfect combination of coast and countryside, head to the Haberdashers Loft in Bungay. The beautifully converted property is brimming with period charm and character, complete with every day modern touches such as a fully-equipped kitchen, bright furniture and contemporary art. Explore a network of footpaths right from the doorstep, which weave across the surrounding countryside and town, perfect for walks in nature. The Norfolk Broads National Park and the Suffolk coast are both within easy reach, and the vibrant city of Norwich is just a 30-minute drive away.

A 3-night stay from Friday 24th of May for up to 2 people costs from £425 (was £520).

Escape to the Norfolk countryside this spring bank holiday. Lovingly styled by the Scandinavian owner, Pear Tree Cottage offers authentic ‘hygge’ and boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large open plan living, dining and kitchen area and a separate library.

Nature lovers can explore Thetford Forest, a patchwork of pines, heathland and broadleaves, just 30-minutes from base. Grab a bucket and spade for a visit to the infamous Wells-Next-The-Sea Beach, home to expanses of soft sand and unspoilt views, just 50-minutes from base.

Keep wandering the shoreline to discover Holkham beach, a haven for wildlife nature enthusiasts. When not strolling along the beautiful shoreline, visit the buzzing quay, where you can try your hand at crabbing, explore quirky independent shops or jump aboard the Wells Ferry for a harbour tour at sunset.

A 3-night stay from Friday 24th of May for up to 2 people costs from £495.

Treat the family to a long weekend in Lincolnshire. With the buzzing traditional seaside resorts of Skegness and Mablethorpe within a 35-minute drive, Pomeroy is ideally situated to spend long days relaxing on the sand, winning on the amusements, or tucking into fresh fish and chips. Prefer a quieter day out? Gunby Estate, a 17th century country house and gardens, is just a 15-minute drive from base. Visitors can tour the impressive house or explore eight acres of blooming gardens.

Spend your stay in a stunning barn conversion complete with large windows, contemporary furniture and large comfortable beds. The property comes with its own Morzo pizza oven, charcoal barbecue and plenty of outdoor seating and dining space for alfresco evenings enjoying the open views across the fields.