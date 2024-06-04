Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as lava pours from the fissures, with volcanic gas rising into the air.

Incredible video footage shows a volcano in Hawaii erupting, with lava spurting from the surface.

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting on June 3. It is the first eruption of Kilauea since December 1974. The area surrounding the Kilauea Crater has been closed to the public since 2008 due to ground cracking and rockfalls. It is unknown how long the eruption will last for.

The USGS observatory said: "Glow is visible in webcam imagery, indicating that lava is currently erupting from fissures.