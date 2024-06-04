Kilauea: Lava spurts from Hawaii volcano in first eruption since 1974 in incredible video footage
Incredible video footage shows a volcano in Hawaii erupting, with lava spurting from the surface.
Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting on June 3. It is the first eruption of Kilauea since December 1974. The area surrounding the Kilauea Crater has been closed to the public since 2008 due to ground cracking and rockfalls. It is unknown how long the eruption will last for.
The USGS observatory said: "Glow is visible in webcam imagery, indicating that lava is currently erupting from fissures.
“HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for signs of increasing or decreasing activity. Should volcanic activity change significantly, a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued. Hazards are present on Kīlauea and are described below. Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park guidelines.”
