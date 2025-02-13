Leading Cheshire spa introduces unique relaxation treatment in time for World Sleep Day

The Sound Asleep Massage

Created by artisan spa brand Tribe517, this unique treatment invites guests to surrender to the sensation of having their bodies gently realigned and perfectly put back together. Guests float into a state of deep relaxation while lying face down, allowing gravity to enhance the experience. The warm Heal & Health oil, infused with orange and fennel, adds an extra layer of comfort and tranquillity—the ultimate treatment for those struggling to unwind. After, discover its post-treatment relaxation room – a serene spot for ultimate relaxation after the treatment.

For an even deeper sense of calm, why not experience the spa's Panoramic Laconium—A Roman-inspired experience that’s the perfect prelude to any wellness journey. Step into a haven of warmth, where the Laconium's gentle 30°C - 35°C temperature envelops guests. Heated floors and sumptuous tiled loungers radiate a soothing, penetrating warmth that melts away tension as guests recline. Soft ambient lighting and low to medium humidity create a tranquil oasis, while the perfectly heated loungers release any lingering stress.

Tribe517 | Sound Asleep Massage

60 minutes

From £95 per person

Spa at Manor House Relaxation Room

Panoramic Laconium at The Spa at Manor House