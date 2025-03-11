LÍO announces spectacular new shows for 2025 summer season in Ibiza, Mallorca and Mykonos

Following sell-out runs in London and Las Vegas, Lío returns for its summer residencies in Ibiza, Mallorca and Mykonos with new shows, fresh talent and electrifying club nights. A pioneer of the ‘show dining’ experience for 15 years, Lío remains the destination of choice for international revellers. Reservations open on 5th March, and demand will be high—early booking is strongly advised.

LÍO IBIZA - SPECTACULARRR

For fifteen iconic summers, Lío Ibiza has been the pulsating heartbeat of the island’s nightlife, a revolutionary force that has redefined entertainment with its seamless fusion of theatre, music, and haute cuisine. This year, Lío Ibiza unveils its most audacious spectacle yet: Spectacularrr—a theatrical odyssey celebrating fifteen years of mastery, distilled into five breathtaking acts.

Under the visionary direction of Joan Gràcia and Pol Chamorro, Spectacularrr plunges guests into five immersive worlds—Circus, Cinema, Savage, Sexy, and Party—each a universe of its own, pushing the boundaries of cabaret and performance art. From the enigmatic depths of the circus to the raw sensuality of Latin rhythms, from the grandeur of the silver screen to the uninhibited ecstasy of the party, every moment is engineered to astound and seduce the audience.

“This milestone year promises to be one for the books” says Executive Chairman Julio Bruno. “Our team is constantly evolving the experience, finding new ways to entertain, delight and surprise. Not two nights are ever the same, and Spectacularrr will showcase theatrical moments never before seen at any Lío venue.”

The Ibiza season launches with a Trilogy of Opening Nights on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd May, setting the stage for a sensational summer that runs through 5th October.

LÍO MALLORCA - BACK TO THE FUTURE

Lío Mallorca reopens for the 2025 season at the beautiful waterfront location in Paseo Maritimo, one of the most iconic and glamorous destinations on the island. This year, guests are invited to Back to The Future, a dazzling show that reimagines the past and future of music. Where salsa transforms into house, rock & roll evolves into soulful ballads, each performance is a masterful interplay of rhythm, movement, and emotion in the Lío ‘musical jukebox’.

The season unfolds in two parts:

Lío Club Mallorca launches on 17th April, debuting a vibrant nightlife programme including international DJs and nights from Mamba, Urbana, INTRO and Sub Urban, plus Nostalgia, a new Friday night escape into the golden age of '70s and '80s disco—before mobile phones ruled the dancefloor.

Lío Cabaret & Restaurant opens 15th May, delivering Back to the Future - the world-renowned theatrical dining experience that has made Lío a global phenomenon.

LÍO MYKONOS - DANGEROUS NIGHTS Lío returns to its stunning open air venue in Mykonos Town for another explosive season. Guests will step into "Dangerous Nights", an intoxicating journey through seduction, power, and passion—driven by one compelling question: What would you do if it were your last night on earth? This production dares guests to embrace the moment, surrender to desire, and experience an evening where every performance is charged with urgency, intensity, and pure exhilaration. With bold choreography, dramatic visuals, and an irresistible soundtrack that moves from sultry jazz to pulsating beats, every act is designed to surprise, captivate, and electrify. Lío Mykonos opens on 30th May, welcoming guests for an unforgettable summer season where the line between spectator and performer dissolves into pure magic.

THE ART OF INDULGENCE - A CULINARY EVOLUTION

The unmatched chemistry between performance and menu completes the Lío affair. The devotion continues to evolve, as Michelin-starred chef Andreu Genestra takes on the role of global culinary director for 2025, crafting signature dishes that will be available at all Lío venues throughout the summer, including:

Wild Sea Bass with Spicy Miso – a perfect balance of heat and ocean freshness.

Angus Ribeye with Thyme Potatoes & Lemon Zest – a luxurious take on a classic.

Locally Caught Red Shrimp, Caviar & Apple Tartar – an exquisite marriage of flavour and texture.

FIFTEEN YEARS OF ICONIC NIGHTS

Lío is eager to celebrate 15 years of wondrous nights, gastronomy and entertainment from Ibiza and beyond this year. For a journey through the Mediterranean superluxe sensation, find out more and book online at https://www.liogroup.com

RESERVATIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR ALL LOCATIONS