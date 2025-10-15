Lisbon meets Andaz. Bold, local, and ready to rock

Andaz Lisbon

Andaz Lisbon is proud to announce the upcoming opening of the brand’s first property in Portugal and will welcome its first guests in Q4 2025. The hotel will offer a vibrant and immersive experience that reflects Lisbon’s rich cultural heritage and artistic spirit, welcoming both locals and global travellers alike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled on Rua do Comércio in the heart of the city’s historic Baixa district, the hotel is steps away from Lisbon’s most emblematic landmarks, including the majestic Rua Augusta Arch and the historic Praça do Comércio. The landmark location, where navigators and merchants once gathered, is a fusion of Moorish heritage and Pombaline elegance, reimagined for the modern traveller.

As the first of its kind, Andaz Lisbon will serve as a living expression of the brand’s evolution, offering a hospitality experience that is not only visually striking, but also deeply meaningful.

Hotel Highlights:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisbon

170 stylish guestrooms and suites, ranging from 22 sqm to 99 sqm, with views of Lisbon landmarks including São Jorge Castle, Praça do Comércio and Tagus River.

A sophisticated rooftop restaurant and terrace serving modern Lusitanian cuisine inspired by Portugal’s maritime legacy, with live music, DJ sets, and crafted cocktails under the stars.

Andaz Lounge, a ground-floor social hub inspired by Lisbon’s beloved kiosks, offering Portuguese street food, artisan coffee, and hand-crafted local beers and spirits.

Every element, from design to guest experience, will reflect the new Andaz visual identity, which emphasizes authenticity, artistic expression, and a strong sense of place.

Andaz Lisbon will blend seamlessly into the city’s architectural and cultural fabric, offering a contemporary, cool reinterpretation of old-world details. The décor draws inspiration from the local creative community, creating a vibrant and immersive atmosphere. The entire interior design concept was envisioned and executed by Studio Urquiola, the internationally acclaimed design studio led by Patricia Urquiola, renowned for its innovative and emotionally engaging approach to spatial design.

This creative collaboration is showcased through bespoke art installations throughout the hotel, including fiber art by Luisa Ramires, paintings by Rosarinho Andrade and Studio Krus, and a modern reinterpretation of traditional Portuguese elements such as azulejos tiles and calçada Portuguesa, the iconic black-and-white mosaic pavements. Each piece has been carefully curated to evoke Lisbon’s dynamic spirit while aligning with the Andaz brand’s commitment to storytelling through design.

Andaz, meaning "personal style" in Hindi, is a luxury lifestyle hotel brand by Hyatt that immerses guests in the spirit of local culture.

For more information visit: www.andaz.hyatt.com