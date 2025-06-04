Local resident shares her eyes with blind travellers... and is recognised by her voice after 30 years!

Whilst working at the English Faculty Library at Cambridge University I was invited to attend a course on how to best to keep one’s mind and body alert in retirement. I went with curiosity and an expectation to be lured into a commitment to daily sun salutations.

I was not expecting it to open up a whole new way of travelling to me. “Want to meet interesting people, while being looked after by skilled guides, with all the organisation done for you, and all while helping blind people to travel the world with freedom? Traveleyes is your answer.” It immediately sparked my interest.

Traveleyes was founded by, blind adventurer and now TV personality, Amar Latif, (Celebrity MasterChef, Pilgrimage) specifically to provide blind and vision impaired (VI) people an easy and safe way to travel. Sighted travellers are paired with a (different) VI partner each day as travel companions, to chat with and describe what’s around them, to guide and negotiate obstacles safely, and to enjoy their own holiday while doing so. This pairing system increases the opportunity of forming wonderful friendships across the group, making for a very sociable trip, not always achievable on ‘normal’ group tours. A typical travel group is around 20, always slightly more sighted travellers than blind, and ages range from 20 to 70+ on both sides, all genders. An experienced Traveleyes tour manager travels with the group (ensuring, where possible, we jump queues as a specialist group), and there is always a top-class local guide as well to describe the places and share the history.

To escape the UK winter, my first trip was to La Palma in the Canary Islands – I was a little apprehensive when I arrived at the airport as I had never met anyone with a visual impairment before, but straight away there was support and I was impressed by the organisation. By the time we were on the plane we had shared so much laughter and I felt so comfortable in my role as a guide, it was a joy. I quickly learnt every time we swapped partners that my best teacher was my VI partner – blindness is a spectrum – the help you give varies to match their needs, ranging from highlighting upcoming steps, to taking their hand to draw the shape of the swimming pool, to describing the wonderful sights.

The group mid hike on the Camino de Santiago Galician Coastal trail

We had a traditional dance show at the hotel one night and the performers invited the VI travellers to feel the lace, furry hats and embroidery of their traditional costume. On guiding our VI partners to the stage, we joined in the experience of touching the fabrics and it occurred to me how joyful it was to explore with my other senses. It was quite an emotional realisation. And this is one of the many benefits of a Traveleyes trip – as a sighted traveller you really become aware of your other senses and how to use them more fully. This first trip was unimaginably beautiful and relaxing and I was hooked!

I’ve since been on trips I would never have organised by myself. From walking the Camino de Santiago pilgrim trail, to beautiful Myanmar, to Andalucía. My next trip will be to Jordan, joining two friends I made on the previous Traveleyes holidays. Once you experience one of these holidays, you’ll want to try more… it’s like a box of chocolates.

People ask “what do blind people get from such a holiday?” The answer: Same as you – different climate, food, culture, air, sounds, smells, languages, history, ambience, people… all available whether you can see or not! And as a sighted traveller? It is incredibly rewarding, and describing what you are seeing to a blind partner intensifies your own experience, enabling you to remember the trip more vividly.

VI travellers are very resourceful people. In fact, many of them have done more travelling than you or I have, and they have a lot of experiences to share. They need and appreciate help and company to experience the world, but are far from helpless – you are not their carer. And their range of job skills and hobbies will most certainly quash any preconceptions you may have.

Heidi guiding her VI partner on the Camino Coastal trail

Traveleyes needs more sighted travellers to be able to offer even more holidays, usually over 30 holidays a year to choose from, ranging from 17 days in Peru, through to 12 days in Canada, to 5 days in the Peak District. And there’s something for all tastes.

The group interaction on these holidays means getting to meet such a variety of interesting people, making it ideal for solo travellers, couples, or friends. On my latest trip, as the group gathered in the airport and moved through to security, I began getting to know my first VI partner as they lightly held onto my elbow. The pair ahead of us stopped suddenly and the blind man of their pairing turned around, and said “Heidi, is that you?”. I couldn’t believe it. Thirty years ago I had met Anthony at a yoga retreat, before he lost his sight. We lost touch and I did not immediately recognise his face – but he recognized my voice!

Heidi Waltraud

The Traveleyes group in Seville

