Experience the best of London as attractions and hotels team up for special offers

The summer holidays are here and as the capital comes alive with a buzz that brings families together, Park Plaza Hotels is heating things up with the launch of an exclusive package in partnership with Merlin Entertainments.

Designed to make these moments together even more memorable, the special package offers families the chance to supercharge their summer with savings that give them more bang for their buck. Available on breaks up until 17th November, families can now enjoy London for less with kids under 12 staying and eating for FREE at Park Plaza, all whilst taking advantage of UP TO 30% OFF tickets to some of its most iconic attractions including the London Dungeon, Shrek’s Adventure! London, Madame Tussauds London and more…

With properties in the heart of the city, Park Plaza helps holidaymakers unlock the unforgettable with unrivalled views, facilities and experiences that eclipse the everyday. Stylish and spacious family suites await at the hotels, offering enough room for families with the convenience of living spaces, kitchens and separate bedrooms – plus, with locations just a stone’s throw from the awesome Merlin Entertainments attractions that will make every member of the family smile, the launch of this package makes it even easier for them to tick off their bucket lists with more money to spend on the most important thing: time together.

Participating hotels:

· Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

· Park Plaza London Riverbank

· Park Plaza County Hall London

· Park Plaza London Park Royal

· Park Plaza London Waterloo

· Holmes Hotel London

Whether it’s a spine-tingling trip through the London Dungeon, a magical journey with Shrek and friends, an underwater adventure at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, or a breathtaking trip around the London Eye, excitement is calling – and when it’s time to wind down, award-winning service, food and accommodation will welcome you home. With select hotels offering saunas, swimming pools and spas, your down time will leave you just as delighted.

A host of in-hotel experiences and perks also promise to ignite the excitement the moment you arrive, making there nowhere better to stay; from a kids check-in with surprise treats, to purse-friendly kids eat free offers – summer is sorted.