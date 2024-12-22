London Heathrow Airport: Footage shows planes landing in strong winds as 100 flights cancelled

By Jessica Martin
22nd Dec 2024, 3:40pm
Footage shows planes battling strong winds at Heathrow Airport, as around 100 flights are cancelled.

Footage shows planes landing in strong winds at Heathrow airport today (December 22).

Big Jet TV live streamed landings at the airport from 11am.

Heathrow Airport said that around 100 flights have been cancelled, with passengers being advised to check with their airline before travelling.

Planes land at Heathrow Airport in strong winds.Planes land at Heathrow Airport in strong winds.
Planes land at Heathrow Airport in strong winds. | Big Jet TV

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind covers part of Central Tayside and Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, London and South East England, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland and Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 9pm this evening.

