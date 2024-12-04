London tops UK Christmas holiday destinations

The top motivation for winter holidays was ‘family time or time with my partner’ at 40%

London is the place to spend Christmas this year, according to a new report.

Domestic Sentiment data analysed by experts at Together Travel revealed more people want to holiday in the capital this winter, than anywhere else in the UK.

21% of respondents said they’d like to stay over in the capital in November and December, that’s a sharp rise from 16% last year.

The North West came second (18%), followed by the South West (14%), Scotland (12%), and the South East (11%).

The top motivation for winter holidays was ‘family time or time with my partner’ at 40%.

‘Getting away from it all and having a rest’ came second with 29%, followed by ‘experiencing excitement or fun’ with 21%.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel who analysed the data, said: “Christmas is a time to focus on what truly matters—spending quality time with loved ones, taking a break from the daily grind, and embracing the joy and excitement of the season.

“It’s that rare moment in the year when everything slows down, and we’re reminded of the simple joys, whether it’s sharing a meal with family, playing games by the fire, or settling down with a new book or watching Christmas TV.

“With 40% of people wanting to prioritise time with their family or partner this Christmas, and 29% seeking a well-earned rest, it’s clear that the festive season is about connection, renewal, and a much-needed pause.”