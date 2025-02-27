Londoners move for wellbeing holidays to avoid burnout

Garry Nelson , Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo

Meditation, Yoga, sleep training and life coaching; the look of summer holidays is significantly changing for Londoners – with more than seven in 10 people in the Capital (72%) prioritising health and wellbeing aspects to their summer holidays this year, according to new research by travel insurance specialists InsureandGo.

London life may be exciting but the risk of burnout is also high. Londoners make 27.4 million commuter trips every day and they work the longest hours in the UK – with London nurses described as being ‘chronically overworked’ and reports that trainee lawyers and bankers in the City are working 60-90 hour weeks. Add to this, the financial headache for many of being able to afford to live in London and it’s possibly no surprise that Londoners get just six hours sleep a night.

These punishing demands are changing what Londoners want from their holidays for 2025. For many, two-weeks abroad in the summer and additional UK breaks provide a crucial and much-needed wellbeing reset. The new InsureandGo survey of 2,016 adults revealed that whilst 91% of Londoners plan a holiday this year, many people are looking for health and wellbeing services as part of the holidays they book – and the percentage doing this in London (72%) is massively higher than the national average (51%).

Wellbeing holidays: The top 10 strategies

Of those Londoners prioritising wellbeing initiatives for their 2025 holidays, the specific services they would look for from the resort or hotel they book with included:

1. Meditation mindfulness classes -34%

2. Stress management courses -33%

3. Gym facilities – 33%

4. Suitable routes for running - 33%

5. Sleep therapy -32%

6. Diet / healthy eating lessons -31%

7. Pilates or Yoga classes -26%

8. Therapy / counselling -19%

9. Crystal healing therapy -16%

10. Life coaching -11%

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: “For the vast majority of people, holidays are an opportunity to reflect on life at home and restore a sustainable work-life balance. In London, this focus on wellbeing holidays is far greater than the national average and this is perhaps a measure of the intense work routines for people working in and commuting daily to the Capital.

As a leading travel insurance provider, at InsureandGo we are committed to helping make it easy for people to go without the doubt when planning their holidays abroad. It is positive that so many people see the need to look after their health and wellbeing and see holidays abroad as an important time to do this.”

