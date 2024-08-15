Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People were evacuated at London’s Kings Cross Station on Thursday as thousands descend to the city centre for Taylor Swift concert tonight following a fire alert.

Photos show a large number of people, many dressed in Swift-inspired attire, exiting the station after being instructed to evacuate. Transport for London confirmed that Kings Cross Station has been closed due to the incident. TfL posted on X, stating: "King's Cross St. Pancras station - Closed due to a fire alert."

Social media users quickly took to X to warn others about the alert. One said: “swifties don’t go to king’s cross st pancras station was evacuated due to an emergency x...There was a fire, I think. My friends and I have already left and are in a cab."

People were evacuated at London’s Kings Cross Station on Thursday as thousands descend to the city centre for Taylor Swift concert tonight following a fire alert. | Getty Images

Just after 4.20pm, TfL issued an update, saying that the station is now open. It said: “King's Cross St. Pancras station has now reopened.”

The evacuation coincides with Taylor Swift's return to the UK for the second leg of her much-anticipated Eras Tour. Following a series of sold-out shows across the country in June, Swift is set to kick off a final five-night run at Wembley Stadium tonight.