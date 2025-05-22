London's most attractive tourist spots revealed in new study - is your favourite on the list?

London photo by Hugo Sousa on Unsplash

Big Ben is the most Instagrammable tourist attraction along the Thames, with a staggering 3.5 million Instagram posts featuring its hashtag. The London Eye closely follows in second place, while Tower Bridge ranks third. Instagram hashtag data was gathered to discover the most photogenic tourist attractions along the Thames.

Travel experts at Thames River Cruises analysed Instagram data for popular tourist attractions visible from the River Thames to reveal which ones users have tagged the most on the platform.

Thought to be named after Sir Benjamin Hall, who was Chief Commissioner of Works when the bell was installed, Big Ben is a recognisable landmark and a British cultural icon, drawing millions of tourists each year. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

Big Ben is located at the Elizabeth Tower in the Palace of Westminster and stands 93m tall. While technically, Big Ben is the name of the giant bell in the clock tower; it has come to encompass the entire clock tower.

Following in second place is the London Eye, with 3,527,454 posts featuring the hashtag, #londoneye. A renowned tourist attraction offering visitors a bird's eye view of the city's stunning skyline, the London Eye stands at 443 feet tall.

The giant observation wheel is located on the South Bank of the River Thames and provides breathtaking panoramic views stretching for miles in every direction. The thirty-minute ride in one of the glass capsules allows guests to spot other famous London landmarks such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and St. Paul's Cathedral.

In third place is Tower Bridge, with 2,897,383 hashtagged Instagram posts. Tower Bridge is known for its majestic architecture and stunning views of the River Thames. As a popular tourist attraction, visitors can explore the Tower Bridge Exhibition, which offers insights into the history and engineering behind this famous bridge.

You can also walk across the high-level pedestrian walkways to enjoy panoramic city skyline views. For a unique experience, timing your visit during a bridge lift allows you to witness the impressive mechanism as the road below is raised for passing boats.

The fourth most Instagrammable destination along the Thames is the Tower of London, with 700,841 hashtags on user posts of the historic fortress. Located on the north bank of the River Thames, it dates back to the 11th century and has served numerous purposes throughout its long history, including as a royal palace, prison, and even a zoo at one point.

Today, visitors can explore the famous White Tower, marvel at the Crown Jewels housed within the Jewel House, and visit iconic landmarks such as the Traitors' Gate and the Bloody Tower.

St Paul's Cathedral ranks fifth with 581,990 posts featuring its hashtag on the social media platform. The 17th-century cathedral boasts a 365ft high dome, a whispering Gallery that provides panoramic views of the city, intricate mosaics, and carvings. The cathedral crypt also houses memorials to famous figures like Lord Nelson and Florence Nightingale, adding to its appeal for history buffs.

In sixth place is Westminster Bridge, with a total of 149,485 Instagram posts using its hashtag. The bridge is known for its picturesque views of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. It offers visitors a perfect spot to capture stunning photographs and admire the city's historic architecture. The bustling atmosphere on the bridge, with street performers, vendors, and crowds of people from all over the world, adds to its charm and appeal.

Southbank Centre takes the seventh spot, with 89,519 posts. The Southbank Centre is Europe's largest centre for the arts. It is located on the south bank of the Thames and is home to venues such as the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Hayward Gallery. It hosts an exciting calendar of events, including concerts, performances, art installations, and festivals year-round.

Following in eighth place is Waterloo Bridge, with 68,072 posts. Designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott and opened in 1945, the bridge features ornate balustrades and bronze plaques depicting scenes from World War II. The bridge spans the River Thames, connecting the bustling South Bank to the historic Strand area.

The Palace of Westminster is the ninth most Instagrammable spot, with 63,751 posts featuring its hashtag. The Palace of Westminster, also known as the Houses of Parliament, with its stunning Gothic architecture and rich history, offers a glimpse into England's political past and present. UNESCO regards it as one of the most significant examples of the neo-gothic architecture style.

Completing the ten most Instagrammable destinations along the Thames is Shakespeare Globe, with 58,320 posts. This culturally significant open-air playhouse on the banks of the River Thames faithfully recreates the original Globe Theatre, where William Shakespeare's plays were performed during the Elizabethan era. Visitors can partake in guided tours to learn about the architecture and history of this famous venue or even catch a live performance of one of Shakespeare's timeless classics.

Magdalena Petrusic, a travel expert from Thames River Cruises, commented on the findings:

"This list of the most Instagrammable destinations along the Thames offers a unique insight into the city's most popular and picture-perfect spots for tourists.

"While taking a cruise along the Thames offers a fantastic way to catch a glimpse of London's famous landmarks, it can also serve as a gateway to further exploration of these historic locations. This study definitely offers a starting point for visitors to London to plan their itineraries."