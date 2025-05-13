Lonely Planet co-founder reveals the four countries he’ll never visit again

Tony Wheeler, who co-founded Lonely Planet with his wife Maureen in 1973, has spent more than half a century exploring the globe.

Their first guidebook, Across Asia on the Cheap, famously began as a stapled-together pamphlet for fellow backpackers. It would go on to launch a travel publishing empire that shaped how millions of people saw the world.

But in a new blog post titled I’m Not Going There Anymore, Wheeler has revealed the destinations he’s now striking off his map.

It comes in response to a familiar line of questioning – and one he admits has become a little tired.

“The boring, too often repeated, questions I field all the time are ‘what’s your favourite place – followed by what’s the most dangerous thing that’s ever happened to you – and then where do you never want to go to again,’” he writes.

The reasons for avoiding these countries, he says, range from war and wildlife trafficking to traffic jams and presidential turmoil.

1. Russia: “Not while Putin’s killing innocent people”

According to his blog, Wheeler has visited Russia multiple times and even travelled the length of the Trans-Siberian Express. But the war in Ukraine changed everything, he says.

“As long as they’re buddying up with North Korea and the USA to attack Ukraine,” he writes, “and as long as Putin continues to kill innocent people,” he won’t go back.

He also cites the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines MH17, which killed 298 people – including 27 Australians – and the 2018 poisoning of a bystander in Salisbury during a botched Russian assassination attempt. “Putin’s silly boys,” he calls them.

2. Saudi Arabia: “No thank you”

Next on his no-go list is Saudi Arabia, which Wheeler visited in 2002. He acknowledges he had a fascinating trip with “a terrific guide,” but says the country’s human rights record now makes it impossible to return.

From the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the reported abuse of migrant workers, and even the demand for wild animals as pets, Saudi Arabia is now off-limits. He recalls seeing cheetahs rescued in Somaliland in 2022 – animals that had been intercepted en route to the Gulf kingdom. “Who would be so stupid to think they might make good pets?” he asks.

3. Bali: “Until they sort out the ridiculous traffic”

Despite its cultural riches and “wonderful art and dance,” Wheeler says he’s done with Bali – unless someone gives him a very good reason to return.

The problem? Traffic. “No way I ever want to spend another two hours of my life travelling between the Kuta beach strip and Ubud.”

He admits to enjoying a recent reunion trip with fellow travel writers, and says Bali still has plenty to offer. But until local infrastructure catches up with tourism demand, he’s out.

4. USA: “Happy to leave it at the bottom of my dance card”

Perhaps most surprising is Wheeler’s decision to avoid the United States – a country where he’s lived, travelled extensively, and made many friends.

He’s almost completed his mission to visit all 50 states, with only Alabama, Kansas and Mississippi left. But right now, he says, he has no interest in ticking them off.

“With the orange one (AKA Liz Trump, or even Donald Trump to some people) and his associated scoundrels running the place… quite apart from crazy tariffs – sorry, but no thanks.”

In his blog, Wheeler acknowledges the privilege of having seen so much of the world – and admits to feeling guilty about the carbon footprint that comes with global travel. But he shows no sign of stopping altogether.“For the moment I’m going to continue travelling,” he writes, “and continue to feel guilty about it.”

1 . Contributed Saudi Arabia, a country Wheeler visited in 2002 . Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed St. Basil’s Cathedral, Moscow. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed “Despite having spent nearly 10 years of my life living in the USA (Midwest, East Coast, West Coast) and despite having many American friends, I’m currently happy to leave the USA at the bottom of my dance card.” Photo: Submitted Share