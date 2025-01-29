Long haul travel soars - the 'book it' list destinations driving biggest year-on-year growth

Co-op Holidays - Maldives

The Maldives, South Africa, and Orlando have been revealed as the top three destinations which had the biggest year-on-year growth in bookings in 2024, according to new data from Co-op Holidays.

Barbados and Mauritius also feature on the list, with traveller’s appetites for sun-drenched beaches, far flung adventures and bucket list experiences being just a few of the factors which may have driven long-haul bookings.

Looking ahead to 2025, the USA has been crowned the most popular country for trips departing this year, with Poland and Spain following closely behind.

European favourites Italy, France, and Malta also feature in the top 10 spots, with the latter having grown in popularity in recent years due to its array of activities, cuisine, and average of 300 days of sun each year.

Meanwhile, Krakow has also maintained its position as the number one destination for 2025 after topping traveller’s lists last summer.

Famous for its historic architecture, colourful street art, and cultural sights, travellers can enjoy a packed itinerary while holidaying in the city, helped by Co-op Holidays’ experts to discover authentic experiences that immerse them within the local culture.

City breaks and beach escapes are set to dominate 2025’s travel scene, with couples leading the pack as the most prominent holidaymakers, followed by group bookings and families.

Mark Mitchell, Head of Co-op Holidays, said: “With their favourable climates, welcoming culture, and unforgettable experiences, it’s no surprise that destinations like the Maldives, South Africa, and India were topping travellers’ lists as the biggest growing destinations for holiday bookings in 2024.

“As we look ahead to 2025 and the Peak January booking period, we’re seeing a resurgence in European getaways as holidaymakers embrace adventures closer to home for last minute getaways, as well as popular US city breaks such as New York and Las Vegas. At Co-op Holidays, our range of discounted packages and private tours ensure everyone can find their dream escape – whether it is a bucket-list destination or a European gem.”

