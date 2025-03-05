Longueville Manor: The ultimate Sleep Package is revealed

Longueville Manor

With World Sleep Day on the 14th March, it’s the perfect time to highlight the importance of quality rest, and where better to indulge in the ultimate sleep experience than at the beautiful Longueville Manor, on Jersey.

They have just launched their new 2025 Sleep Package, with experienced sleep therapist Lydia Falle / www.thesleepclinic.co.uk.. Lydia guarantees you will have a full night sleep following her session and gives you the techniques and best practices for you to use before bedtime, back in the real world.

When taking part in the ‘Sleep Easy’ programme, you will learn more about your sleep patterns and healthy sleep practices. All the sleep support will be based on the latest understandings in neuroscience, psychology and evidenced-based tools and techniques including CBT-I. The initial consultation, taking place on your arrival day, will be followed up once you return home, to help reinforce and maximise positive sleep habits.

Sleep Easy is designed to break bad sleep habits and start afresh...the 2-night package includes the following:

Accommodation in a Deluxe Garden View room

Full English breakfast each morning

Three-course ‘A la carte’ dinner on both evenings

One 60-min consultation with Lydia Falle on your arrival day

Follow up with Lydia during and after your stay

2 x 60-min spa treatments in the Cottage Garden

A ‘sleep set’ from Gaia

A book about sleep to take home

A notebook to help you focus on improving your sleeping habits

Sleep tea in your room

Longueville Manor is a charming 14th-century manor house, stands as Jersey’s finest boutique hotel, offering an unparalleled blend of historical grandeur, modern sophistication, and exceptional facilities. Located on the edge of St. Helier and surrounded by 18 acres of verdant gardens and woodlands, this family-owned hotel provides a serene and enchanting escape for discerning travellers.

Key features of the hotel include 29 individually styled rooms and suites and an exquisite oak panelled dining room. Executive Head Chef Andrew Baird, who - amongst many things - learnt to scuba dive to get the freshest scallops off the Jersey coast, has been at the helm of the kitchen for over 30 years. Longueville Manor also boasts a state of the art temperature controlled 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a wellness space which features a gym, a boutique spa, a tennis court and vast outdoor pool and sun loungers.…and as if that wasn't enough, the hotel also offers a chartered luxury yacht, wild woodlands with 12 beehives and a Victorian kitchen garden.

Prices from £525.00 per night, based on two people sharing a Deluxe Garden View room. Additional nights and higher room categories available with a supplement. The Sleep Easy package is dependent on availability