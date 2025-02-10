Love beyond horizons: A story of romance at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

Suvadiva Spa

Every love story deserves a setting worthy of its depth, its passion, and its quiet, intimate moments. This Valentine’s season, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo becomes that setting, inviting couples on a five-day journey where romance isn’t just celebrated but truly lived. From February 11 to 15, guests will write their own love stories—chapter by chapter—through carefully curated experiences that will ignite the senses and deepen the connection between hearts.

Love has always had a sweet side. The journey begins at Vista Restaurant, where couples step into a hands-on dessert-making session led by the resort’s master pastry chef. Here, indulgence isn’t just about taste—it’s about shared moments, playful glances over fluffy icing, and fingers dusted with sugar. As the waves shimmer beyond the glass-walled restaurant, each couple will craft something uniquely theirs, a reminder that love is made in the details.

For those seeking to extend this indulgence beyond the workshop, the Sweet Life Package offers a deeper escape into decadence. Couples will be treated to a 120-minute Chocolate Body Scrub and Massage at Suvadiva Spa, followed by a private romantic dinner—an experience where every sensation is designed to be savored.

Romance is more than words; it’s the way two people show up for each other, how they touch, how they care. At Suvadiva Spa, couples will step into a private massage workshop, learning the art of mindful relaxation. It isn’t just about mastering techniques—it is about listening to unspoken needs, about hands that held stories of devotion.

For those who may want to turn this moment into a longer retreat, the Romeo & Juliet Package invites couples to a 90-minute Hot Stone Massage infused with rose oil, followed by a 30-minute rose bath, where time seems to dissolve into warmth and tranquility.

On the third night, love stories won’t just be lived—they will be told on screen. At the main pool, couples settle into relaxed seating, the sea breeze carrying the scent of salt and moonlight. Guests will watch a classic romantic film flickering against the night sky.

Some couples can extend the cinematic magic with the Paradise Awakening Package, an all-day romantic journey that begins with a floating breakfast for two. It then continues with a 60-minute couple’s massage and ends with a private starlit dinner.

On Valentine’s night, the resort transformed into a world of wonder. The evening began with an intimate "Dine in the Dark" experience at Vista Restaurant, where flavors became richer, conversations deeper, and the absence of sight heightened every other sense. The journey then moved outside, where the restaurant’s al fresco area became the Stargazing Love Lounge.

Here, couples were invited to slow down, to listen to live music, to tilt their heads toward the constellations that had watched over lovers for centuries. In that moment, the sky was no longer just a sky—it was a canvas for whispered dreams and unspoken promises.

The final chapter is one of creation. At the Pool Bar, couples can craft their own signature cocktails, blending ingredients that symbolize their love. Some guests may choose citrus for energy, some add spice for passion, and others a hint of honey for the sweetness of memories shared. As glasses clink, we toast not just to the five-day journey but to the countless unwritten chapters ahead.

At Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, Valentine's is not just a celebration. It is a journey, a story told in five chapters, and an invitation to every couple to write the next one—wherever their love may take them.

For those who dream of a love story told beyond the horizon, another chapter will always be waiting to be written.