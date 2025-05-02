loveholidays launches flash discount as UK temperatures soar into record-breaking May

Summer 2025 holiday

Online travel agent loveholidays has unveiled a limited-time discount code just in time for the Early May bank holiday weekend.

This week saw the highest recorded temperature of the year so far with as well as a record-breaking start to May, inspiring holidaymakers across the nation to plan their summer getaways.

To mark the occasion and tempt travellers to finally book that trip sitting on their wishlist, the flash discount code from loveholidays arrives just in time for the last days of the Spring Sale – offering extra savings on hundreds of hotels.

UK holidaymakers can get an extra £100 off holidays over £2500 or £200 off holidays over £5000 with the code SUMMER25 for departures before 31 August 2025 – on top of discounts already available in the Spring Sale.

But travellers will need to be quick as the code and the sale both end at midnight on Monday.

Top Picks from the online travel agent’s Spring Sale:

Costa Brava, Spain : Three-star GHT Tossa Park Aparthotel, flying from Bristol in May, from £199pp

: Three-star GHT Tossa Park Aparthotel, flying from Bristol in May, from Murcia, Spain : Four-star ONA Hacienda del Alamo Golf Resort, flying from London Gatwick in June, from £199pp

: Four-star ONA Hacienda del Alamo Golf Resort, flying from London Gatwick in June, from Dalaman, Turkey : Three-star Majestic Hotel Olu Deniz, flying from London Stansted in June, from £279pp

: Three-star Majestic Hotel Olu Deniz, flying from London Stansted in June, from Agadir, Morocco : Three-star Club Al Moggar Garden Beach, flying from Manchester in May, from £289pp

: Three-star Club Al Moggar Garden Beach, flying from Manchester in May, from Fuerteventura, Canary Islands: Four-star Pierre & Vacances Origomare, from £269pp

With summer just around the corner, this flash offer is the perfect opportunity for those ready to turn travel inspiration into a getaway booked.