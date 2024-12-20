loveholidays launches huge sale with holidays from just £28

4* Kresten Palace Hotel, Rhodes

Christmas has come early for holidaymakers looking to secure their 2025 getaways, as the UK’s largest online travel agent, loveholidays, has launched a sale with discounts on thousands of holidays.

Running until midnight on 2nd February 2025, loveholidays customers can secure up to £400 off selected long haul holidays, up to £250 off selected beach holidays and up to £175 off selected city breaks.

Unmissable deals include a seven night all inclusive holiday to the Tunisian island of Djerba or a seven night stay at the four-star Solana Hotel and Spa in Malta, with both packages starting from just £199pp or £28 per person per night.

Other top deals include:

4* Solana Hotel from just £199pp

Greek Islands: 7 nights at Kresten Palace Hotel in Rhodes, flying from London Gatwick, from £249pp in April 2025

Canary Islands: 7 nights at Cala D'Or Hotel in Gran Canaria, flying from London Luton, from £279pp in May 2025

Spain: 7 nights at Benalmadena Palace in Costa Del Sol, flying from London Gatwick, from £289pp in October 2025

Turkey: 7 nights at Ramada Resort Lara in Antalya, flying from London Luton, from £319pp in January 2025

UAE: 7 nights at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai, flying from London Stansted, from £529pp in September 2025

USA: 7 nights at Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista in Florida, flying from London Gatwick, from £619pp in September 2025

Smart shoppers can take advantage of loveholidays’ Price Match Guarantee, convenient pay-monthly plans and low deposits from just £25pp, ensuring an easy and stress-free booking process.

They can also book with confidence knowing that all loveholidays packages are ATOL protected.

To browse all of the deals included in the online travel agent’s sale, visit www.loveholidays.com.