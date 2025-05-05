Luxury holiday competition inundated with Mums desperate to get back into skiing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VIP SKI has announced the shortlist for its luxury ski competition which challenged Brits to get back into skiing – and they were inundated by Mums.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The VIP SKI competition offered the chance to be one of the first people to stay in The Graciosa, La Plagne – which opens its doors in December 2025. Entrants were asked why they were most deserving or needed help to get back on the slopes.

Among the 300 entries to the national competition, many nominated loved ones who had suffered injuries or illness which meant they’d not skied for up to a decade. Some entrants nominated themselves to conquer irrational fears of hitting the slopes and there was also a couple of cheeky entries from those who had just returned from a top-tier season of snow and wanted to do it all over again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was the Mum club that were the most desperate to be given the chance for a responsibilities-free week on the slopes. Entering in their hundreds, some were nominated by family or partners, but most nominated themselves confessing they hadn’t been able to go skiing since having babies.

Perfect scenes from the new VIP SKI resort

Around 30 doting partners – who themselves hadn’t missed out on their annual trip due to family commitments – nominated their partners and wives, noting all they do and how they had stayed home and missed out: ‘She deserves it she’s really missed out in the last few years.’

Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Where initially the competition may have sought out to find Britain's oldest skier returning to the slopes or someone who had the greatest phobia, it would appear The Graciosa could be the perfect win for a mum or couple who really need to a break on their own.

“We love the idea of the competition reconnecting people with their love of skiing; it would be wonderful if it could provide a little luxury TLC for a mum in need too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalists will be decided by the VIP SKI Panel later this Summer with the final five entries going to a public vote in September 2025. The winner will be announced end of September.

VIP SKI returning to La Plagne December 2025

VIP SKI believe it is never too soon to start thinking about skiing with your young family – so mum doesn’t miss out next season.

Nicola added: “For many families the idea of doing a ski trip can feel difficult to logistically comprehend. At VIP SKI we pride ourselves on offering packages and support to help people of all ages to hit the slopes, from children’s ski lessons to private nannies and ‘Bear cubs’ children’s clubs in each of our resorts, we can ensure the whole family can have a trip on a lifetime.

“The Graciosa is set in a wow-factor ‘step out and ski’ location in La Plagne, this easy access makes it the perfect destination for mixed abilities and ages to hit the snow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre , The Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets sleeping 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes. Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

A week of pure luxury - VIP SKI

The winner of the £3,466 holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

To hear more about the ‘Back to Ski with VIP SKI’ competition and to check out who made the shortlist head to: https://www.vip-chalets.com/blog/graciosa-competition/

Founded on the belief that luxury should be accessible, VIP SKI has been crafting exceptional ski holidays for over 30 years.