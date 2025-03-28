Aberconwy luxury lodge park celebrates 10th anniversary with major revamp of leisure facilities

A leading holiday park operator marked 10 years ownership of a luxury coastal retreat with a major revamp of its sports and leisure facilities.

Aberconwy Resort and Spa is one of the jewels in the crown of the Darwin Escapes portfolio.

The Talacre-based company acquired the Conwy site from Ken and Linda Houghton in 2015 and has invested heavily over the last decade.

The award-winning, Michelin-recommended Signatures Restaurant, Mali’s Hair Salon and Escape Spa and Beauty are among the businesses attracting thousands of customers to the resort each year.

And now a major overhaul of the popular Langley’s Country Club and Gym – including state-of-the-art exercise equipment and fitness technology – will raise the bar even higher for owners at one of the most picturesque lodge parks in the country.

Sales Manager Rick Spencer – who also celebrating 10 years at Aberconwy – says the rebrand and redevelopment have been welcomed by owners.

“The site is first-class and high quality, but we do have a rolling programme of improvements and upgrades to ensure the very best facilities, the latest being a suite of new health and fitness equipment and machinery in the gym to complement the indoor heated pool, jacuzzi and sauna,” said Rick.

“We have owners who have been on the park for more than 25 years, it’s the blend of their natural surroundings and our commitment to quality that have kept them here and attracted new people from all over the UK.”

He added: “When Darwin Escapes acquired the site it was quite run down, there were more than 70 empty plots, and it was in need of some TLC.

“Having worked here for 10 years I’ve been on the journey since the start, and the change has been quite incredible, the park really has gone from strength to strength.

“Taking into account the businesses here in addition to our own team there are more than 40 people employed on site, so as well as boosting tourism there is a knock-on effect for the local economy.”

With 283 plots in total, the five-star park is nestled between Mynydd y Dref (known as Conwy Mountain) and Conwy Bay – there is even a path direct to the beach, less than a minute’s walk away.

“This is a resort like no other, perfectly located off the A55 and just a stone’s throw from the sea on one side and mountains on the other, near the marina, a World Heritage Site and less than 30 minutes from the heart of Snowdonia,” said Rick.

“We are almost at maximum capacity but there is some space available so anyone interested in joining the community here should get in touch before the busy summer season begins.”