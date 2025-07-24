Luxury train runs out of steam ...

Bosses of one of Britain’s most luxurious trains have cancelled a planned steam trip from the Midlands this weekend to save the environment.

For there are fears that sparks from the vintage locomotive Tangmere, which once pulled crack expresses from London to the South Coast, could have sparked a countryside wildfire.

So now Saturday’s Northern Belle train will be pulled over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line by a heritage diesel engine.

A spokesman explained: “The dry weather this summer means that much of the countryside is like a tinder box.

“Operating a steam engine in conditions like that would be very risky. Just one stray spark could have caused a conflagration.

“That’s the last thing anybody wants. So after discussions with Network Rail, we, as a responsible train operator, felt we had no choice but to play safe.

“The trip will still be basically the same – the same lovely countryside, the same onboard luxury, the same wonderful service and the same delicious food, wine and champagne.

“However, we understand that some passengers may be disappointed that there won’t be a steam locomotive so we are giving them all a £50 credit.”

Saturday’s trip will leave Coventry at 7.30am on Saturday before picking up more passengers at Birmingham International (7.45am), Wolverhampton (8.25), Stafford (8.50) and Crewe (9.20).

A three-course champagne brunch will be served during the journey to Carlisle followed by a slap-up six-course dinner on the way home in the evening.

The train even has its own musicians to serenade passengers while they dine, and an onboard conjuror adds an extra touch of magic.

The Northern Belle operates from stations all over Britain and another steam journey is planned from the Midlands in October.

The spokesman said: “No doubt by then we will have had some rain so hopefully that will be able to go ahead as planned.”

Fares on the train start at £365. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

