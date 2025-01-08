Luxury travel company VIP SKI announces new resort for Winter 2025/26

VIP SKI launches an new resort in La Plagne

Luxury Ski holiday provider VIP SKI will be returning to Plagne Centre next winter opening the brand-new ‘Graciosa’.

Opening its doors on the Mont St Sauveur piste in December 2025, this fabulous ski-in ski-out location is based on the blue piste next to the lifts of Plagne Centre, France.

Situated at 2003 metres altitude for guaranteed ‘snow sure’ skiing, the Graciosa will boast 16 luxury suites to sleep parties of four to 15 guests. Each chalet will have a dedicated host, stunning interiors and spectacular views.

Other luxuries include private hot tubs on every terrace, a massage suite, and a stylish bar and lounge area for après-ski banter. The building will also have a ski hire shop and a VIP SKI school for those requiring lessons.

Perfectly suited for families, the Graciosa will offer private nannies, ‘Bear Cubs’ childcare service and loads of rooms with bunk beds for children.

La Plagne is the perfect choice for mixed ski ability groups. Intermediates and experts can explore the vast on and off-piste Paradiski domaine, whist beginners can slip out of the ski room and straight onto the beginner slopes.

The VIP SKI School will operate in partnership with Oxygene, a long-standing partner of VIP SKI and vanguard of teaching excellence across the Alps.

Graciosa is available to book now for Winter 2025/26.

VIP SKI previously ran ski holidays in Plagne Centre for a decade before closing its operations during Covid to concentrate on other areas. The return marks a new era for VIP SKI as the business returns to growth and the ski industry booms.

Gareth Crump, Sales Director, VIP SKI, said: “It is very exciting to be back in La Plagne, we know the area well and are confident we can deliver a fantastic experience for our guests. The new suites at the Graciosa offer the full VIP SKI treatment, from a mind boggling location and breathtaking altitude (literally) to the beautiful interiors and fantastic views. Treat yourself to an outstanding experience? at the heart of some of France’s best skiing.”

Since 1989, VIP SKI has specialised in luxury ski holidays. It operates more than 50 luxury chalets, CLUB Chalets and luxury ski hotels across the Northern Alps.

VIP SKI’s five resorts cover the Espace Killy, Paradiski and Portes du Soleil skiing domains, including the snow sure and well-known resorts of Val d'Isere, Arc 1950 and Avoriaz. The average altitude of their properies for the 2024/25 season is 1976m.

Go there:

A seven-night stay,in the Rochette Suite for 8-10 guests from 14 December 2025, costs from £1176 pp. Or a week’s stay, from 22 March 2025, costs from £1335 pp. Prices include cooked breakfast and dinner with choice of menu on seven days and return transfers from Geneva Airport.