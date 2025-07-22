Luxury zen getaways for International Relaxation Day with Jet2holidays

International Relaxation Day

- This International Relaxation Day, Jet2holidays has a dreamy array of 4 and 5-star hotels boasting stunning spa facilities - Escape the everyday and kick back in the likes of Majorca, Italy, Greece, Fuerteventura and Portugal

With the summer season in full swing, International Relaxation Day provides the perfect reminder to slow down the pace with a rejuvenating holiday abroad.

Held annually on 15th August, International Relaxation Day encourages people across the globe to take some time out in their busy schedules to chill out and practice relaxation techniques.

To inspire holidaymakers to kick back and relax, Jet2holidays has the ultimate guide to luxury hotels with on-site spa facilities. Whether it’s a chilled-out escape to Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Majorca or Fuerteventura, this indulgent selection of 4 and 5-star retreats provide a dreamy combination of seafront views and marvellous spa settings.

Providing the ideal setting to unwind from the everyday, the UK’s largest tour operator offers a stunning range of accommodation that feature the ingredients required for a relaxing getaway – from soothing massages and bubbly hot tubs, to invigorating steam rooms and refreshing pools.

Taking the stress out of the summer, Jet2holidays’ ATOL protected package holidays combine return flights with Jet2.com, including a 22kg baggage allowance plus 10kg hand luggage, VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, as well as a choice of accommodation in beautiful locations, paired with relaxing spa facilities.

So, choose your favourite European destination, jet away and unwind at a luxury spa retreat this summer.

The Donna Portals, Majorca

Feel instantly at ease from the moment you step inside The Donna Portals, boasting an oceanfront location with far-spanning sea vistas. With a soothing spa, sun-speckled pool and tranquil surroundings, this hotel poses the ideal setting to kick back and relax. After a sleepy massage, head to the glitzy marina for a bite to eat while admiring the yachts in the harbour.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Majorca, Portals Nous, 5-star The Donna Portals, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Luton on 16th October 2025.

Price: £1,329 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Almar Jesolo Resort and Spa, Venetian Riviera

Occupying a prime beachfront position, the Almar Jesolo Resort and Spa is an oasis of contemporary design and luxury in the Venetian Riviera. With a private section of beach, a choice of outdoor and indoor pools, modern fitness area overlooking the sea, and a 2000 square metre Almablu spa, you are sure to have a revitalising stay. With the charms of Venice within easy reach for daytrips, this hotel is ideal for couples looking for relaxation, tasty Italian food and a little sightseeing.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays - Italy, Venetian Riviera, Lido Di Jesolo, 5-star Almar Jesolo Resort and Spa, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on 21st September 2025.

Price: £1,229 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers

Cascade Wellness Resort, Algarve

Enveloped in lush greenery on a clifftop outside picturesque Lagos, the Cascade Wellness Resort pairs impeccable facilities and warm Portuguese hospitality. A quintet of inviting pools await for much-needed dips without moving a muscle, followed by kicking back in the luxurious spa. Savour every buffet or à la carte morsel across the three world-class restaurants or venture out to explore the delights of the Algarve.

Sample package:

Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays - Portugal, Algarve, Lagos, 5-star Cascade Wellness Resort, 7 nights self-catering departing from Leeds Bradford on 27th September 2025.

Price: £1,069 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 25kg baggage allowance and private return transfers.

Ikos Oceania, Halkidiki

Moments from the beach, Ikos Oceania makes the most of its Greek coastal setting. The fantastic infinity pool lends itself to soaking up not just the sun rays, but the knockout views too. The grand total of six outdoor pools go hand in hand with the chilled-out spa and range of sporting activities for a laid-back getaway. As luxury is at the heart of this beautiful hotel, your taste buds will be tantalised by the choice of international restaurants.

Sample package:

Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays - Greece, Halkidiki, Nea Moudania, 5-star Ikos Oceania, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Manchester on 21st October 2025.

Price: £1,569 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 25kg baggage allowance and private return transfers.

MUR Hotel Faro Jandia & Spa, Fuerteventura

Situated right in the heart of the relaxed Jandia resort, the MUR Hotel Faro Jandia & Spa boasts uninterrupted views of the iconic Morro Jable lighthouse. Lounge by the pool or in the spa before heading to the terrace to enjoy the evening entertainment with a cocktail in hand. Alternatively, venture into the nearby resort to take advantage of the many activities in the area. To make your stay even more special, all customers receive daily complimentary entrance to the spa.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Fuerteventura, Jandia, 4-star Mur Hotel Faro Jandia & Spa, 7 nights half-board departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 30th August 2025.

Price: £929 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

