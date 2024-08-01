Magic Kingdom is the number one reason to visit Florida in 2024, according to a new study

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new study has unveiled the most popular and highest-rated places in Florida to visit in 2024, with Magic Kingdom Park coming out on top.

This study by Westgate Palace Hotel at Universal analyzed Tripadvisor reviews and national Google searches for more than 130 locations across Florida to identify the top destinations, attractions, and experiences in the Sunshine State in 2024. The 130 locations were shortlisted based on their popularity in previous years, as well as their regular appearances in curated top lists.

Top Rated Landmarks and AttractionsThese five locations have received the overall highest number of ‘excellent’ reviews on Tripadvisor:

Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Bay Lake: Out of 69,605 Tripadvisor reviewers, 48,055 rated Magic Kingdom 'excellent.' This attraction also has the highest number of 'excellent' reviews among the Orlando attractions studied and receives the fourth-highest overall monthly Google searches nationwide.

Out of 69,605 Tripadvisor reviewers, 48,055 rated Magic Kingdom 'excellent.' This attraction also has the highest number of 'excellent' reviews among the Orlando attractions studied and receives the fourth-highest overall monthly Google searches nationwide. Adventure Island, Tampa: Of 52,379 reviews, 38,697 rated Adventure Island 'excellent.' This amusement park is the highest-rated attraction in Tampa and is located two minutes from Busch Gardens.

Of 52,379 reviews, 38,697 rated Adventure Island 'excellent.' This amusement park is the highest-rated attraction in Tampa and is located two minutes from Busch Gardens. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, Orlando: From 41,332 reviews, 34,544 rated this attraction 'excellent.' It spans two parks, Hogsmeade in Universal Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios.

From 41,332 reviews, 34,544 rated this attraction 'excellent.' It spans two parks, Hogsmeade in Universal Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios. Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando: From 41,362 reviews, 25,498 rated it 'excellent.' Universal also has the third-highest Google searches for any attraction nationally.

From 41,362 reviews, 25,498 rated it 'excellent.' Universal also has the third-highest Google searches for any attraction nationally. Walt Disney World Resort, Bay Lake: Of 34,346 ratings, 24,252 were 'excellent.' Among all Florida attractions, it ranks second for mentions of 'good service' and seventh for mentions of 'best value'.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What the reviews say:

The best places to visit in Florida's five major cities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orlando: The Escape Game Orlando is the best-rated place to visit, with 95.93% of its 6,414 reviews rated 'excellent.'

The Escape Game Orlando is the best-rated place to visit, with 95.93% of its 6,414 reviews rated 'excellent.' Tampa: Adventure Island has the highest percentage of 'excellent' reviews in Tampa, with 73.88% of its 52,379 reviews.

Adventure Island has the highest percentage of 'excellent' reviews in Tampa, with 73.88% of its 52,379 reviews. Miami: The Zoological Wildlife Foundation holds the highest excellent ratings in Miami, with 85.78% of its reviews.

The Zoological Wildlife Foundation holds the highest excellent ratings in Miami, with 85.78% of its reviews. Jacksonville: Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens is the top pick for people visiting Jacksonville and has 64.31% excellent reviews.

Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens is the top pick for people visiting Jacksonville and has 64.31% excellent reviews. St Petersburg: The Dalí Museum has the highest percentage of excellent reviews in this City, with 74.05% of its reviews being ‘excellent.’

Tripadvisor reviews for more than 130 attractions across Florida were analyzed against 30 keywords and phrases to reflect visitor experiences.

The three top places kids will love (top three places that have the most Tripadvisor reviews containing ‘kids love it’) :

Legoland Florida Resort, Winter Haven: Aimed at ages 2-12, children under two enter free.

Aimed at ages 2-12, children under two enter free. Crayola Experience, Orlando: Aimed at ages 3+, children under two years old enter free.

Aimed at ages 3+, children under two years old enter free. Brevard Zoo, Melbourne: Free entry for children under three.

The top three places to find that romantic sparkThe following locations have the most reviews from people that contained the keyword ‘romantic’:

Coral Castle, Miami-Dade County: The most romantic location in Florida, with the highest percent of reviews mentioning the words 'romantic' and 'unique. With ‘unique’ appearing in one out of every 10 reviews.

The most romantic location in Florida, with the highest percent of reviews mentioning the words 'romantic' and 'unique. With ‘unique’ appearing in one out of every 10 reviews. Naples Pier, Naples: Perfect for a romantic beach stroll at sunset. With nine miles of white sands and turquoise waters, it also ranks tenth in Florida for the percentage of reviews mentioning 'amazing view.'

Perfect for a romantic beach stroll at sunset. With nine miles of white sands and turquoise waters, it also ranks tenth in Florida for the percentage of reviews mentioning 'amazing view.' Bok Tower Gardens, Lake Wales: Third for reviews describing it as romantic and the most relaxing spot in Florida, due to the highest percent of reviews mentioning 'relaxing.'

Most Popular Destinations of 2024

Here are the most popular destinations people want to visit, based on average monthly Google searches across America:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most popular City: Fort Lauderdale is the most popular City to visit, with 624,778 Google searches each month nationally. Orlando follows with 532,303 searches, and Tampa sees 478,563.

Fort Lauderdale is the most popular City to visit, with 624,778 Google searches each month nationally. Orlando follows with 532,303 searches, and Tampa sees 478,563. The most popular attraction: Disney Springs comes out on top with 564,065 searches each month nationally. Busch Gardens comes in a close second with 535,467 searches, and Universal Studios Florida ranks third with 332,333 searches on average each month.

Those planning to eat out should secure dinner plans early, as 'restaurants' in Florida receive an average of 1,460,995 Google searches per month. For a quieter evening, consider theater shows and cultural events, which receive fewer searches.

A spokesperson from Westgate Palace Hotel at Universal commented on the findings:“Florida continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of travelers from all over the nation, and this study underscores why this state remains a top destination in 2024. By analyzing extensive Tripadvisor reviews and Google search data, we identified the standout attractions and experiences that define Florida's unique charm and appeal.

“For a memorable trip filled with exceptional experiences, Florida’s top landmarks and attractions are not to be missed. We encourage travelers to explore these destinations and discover the unique charm and excitement that only the Sunshine State can offer. Sunset times vary across the cities, so check before planning a romantic beach walk. Also, be sure to check things like height restrictions before bringing small children to amusement parks.”