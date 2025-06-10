Make Fathers Day ‘scrum-thing’ special with Stena Line

Stena Line duty free products

With Father’s Day on the horizon, former Ireland rugby international and broadcaster Donncha O’Callaghan is hoping to make it a day to remember.

Eager to embrace an epic adventure with his family, the former British and Irish Lions star is keen to sail the high seas, bag a bargain and make unforgettable memories.

He said: “As a father of four, Father’s Day is one of my favourite days of the year, spending quality time with my family is what it’s all about.

“This year, Jenny and I will be packing the car with all we need, driving onto the Stena Line ferry and getting away for a few days with Sophie, Anna, Robyn and Jake.

“It’s such a hassle-free way to travel and with duty-free available on board, I’ll certainly be dropping hints if they want to treat me to a little something special too.”

And it seems the O’Callaghan’s aren’t the only ones planning to get away for Father’s Day with a new survey of 2,000 fathers by OnePoll showing more than half of dads hope they will be gifted a day out with their family this year.

If you’re planning the perfect car-cation or a short city break, why not go the extra mile and gift dad a Duty-Free bargain as well.

Swedish-owned ferry company, Stena Line have ‘bootfulls’ of Duty Free products at amazing prices on both its Dublin-Holyhead and Rosslare-Fishguard routes.

For example, a 1L bottle of Jameson Triple costs just £27 with Stena Line Duty Free compared to an average high street cost of £33.75, a 1L bottle of The Famous Grouse is £16 in Duty Free compared to £22.16 on the high street.

For the tech fans there are 15WBelkin Powerbanks for £50 and JBL On Ear Tune 520 BT headphones for £40 while dad can get beach-ready with a new pair of Ray Ban sunglasses starting from £105.

And, passengers can enjoy significant discounts on all the big players in designer fragrances, with up to 60% off RRPs, including Paco Rabanne, Calvin Klein, Armani and more.

You’ll have plenty of options to spoil dad this June with eight sailings daily between Holyhead and Dublin, plus four sailings daily between Fishguard and Rosslare. And, if you book before August 31 those aged 0-15 can travel for free.

Meanwhile, Stena Line is also making it plain sailing for foot passengers to raise a glass to incredible savings with Duty Free day trips from just £10/€10 return. Stena Line day trips enable shoppers to make the most of Duty Free savings of up to 50% compared to the high street.

To learn more about Duty Free Trips with Stena Line and personal Duty Free allowances visit stenaline.ie/onboard/duty-free-shopping or, to book your trip, visit stenaline.ie/save