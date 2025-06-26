Make This Summer Count with 10% Off WeRoad’s Best Long-Haul Adventures
Perfect for solo explorers who want the freedom to travel independently with the ease of expert coordination, WeRoad’s small-group trips include a dedicated Travel Coordinator, a balanced itinerary of activities and downtime, and all the logistics taken care of.
Now, with this limited-time offer, you can make your dream trip a reality for less.
Here are just a few of the long-haul adventures included in the 10% summer promo:
- Vietnam 360° – from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City: An epic north-to-south journey through Vietnam’s cities, landscapes and local culture
- Indonesia 360° – Java, Bali & the Gili Islands: A mix of volcanos, beaches and temples across some of Indonesia’s most vibrant islands
- Japan 360° – Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima & Osaka: A fast-paced dive into Japan’s iconic cities and hidden gems
- Sri Lanka 360° Summer: Wildlife safaris, tropical beaches and ancient ruins on the Indian Ocean’s teardrop island
- Thailand 360° Summer: Temples, jungle treks and lazy beach days in one unforgettable itinerary
- Costa Rica 360°: Zip lines, surf breaks, and sloth sightings in Central America’s eco-paradise
- Peru 360°: Trek to Machu Picchu, explore Rainbow Mountain and sail Lake Titicaca
- Iceland 360°: A wild loop through waterfalls, glaciers, and black sand beaches
- Tanzania Safari: Camp under the stars and see the Big Five on this bucket-list safari
The promo is available on select summer departures and only while spots last. To claim the discount, simply book a featured long-haul trip before June 30.
With WeRoad’s generous flexibility, you can plan now and adjust later if needed.
To explore the full promo and reserve your place, visit weroad.com.