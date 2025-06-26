Make This Summer Count with 10% Off WeRoad’s Best Long-Haul Adventures

By Della Reese
Contributor
10 hours ago
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to book that big, bold solo adventure, now’s your chance. WeRoad, the social travel platform known for connecting like-minded travellers through curated group trips, is offering 10% off some of its most popular long-haul itineraries this summer.

Perfect for solo explorers who want the freedom to travel independently with the ease of expert coordination, WeRoad’s small-group trips include a dedicated Travel Coordinator, a balanced itinerary of activities and downtime, and all the logistics taken care of.

Now, with this limited-time offer, you can make your dream trip a reality for less.

Here are just a few of the long-haul adventures included in the 10% summer promo:

The promo is available on select summer departures and only while spots last. To claim the discount, simply book a featured long-haul trip before June 30.

With WeRoad’s generous flexibility, you can plan now and adjust later if needed.

To explore the full promo and reserve your place, visit weroad.com.

