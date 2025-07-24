A man and a woman have been arrested after performing sex acts during a flight in front of two children.

According to court documents filed in Sarasota County, Florida, the couple was onboard a JetBlue flight on July 19 from Connecticut to Florida to when a flight attendant was approached by a woman travelling with her two children.

The woman said they witnessed two other passengers engaging in sexual activity in their seats. A flight attendant walked to where 43-year-old Trista L Reilly and 42-year-old Christopher Drew Arnold, both from Connecticut, were seated.

The flight attendant allegedly witnessed the woman making up and down movements with her head while she was face down on Mr Arnold’s lap,” according to officials.

Getty Images

Two underage passengers also claimed to have directly observed the sex acts.

Reilly and Arnold were arrested at around 11.30am, shortly after the plane landed at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Both been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, specifically in the presence of minors.