Man on easyJet flight from Dubrovnik to Gatwick apprehended after alleged altercation with pilot
It is understood that the incident took place after the flight landed at Gatwick Airport from Dubrovnik on Thursday afternoon (September 5).
According to an eyewitness, the situation escalated when a man began shouting abuse at a flight attendant after being informed of a delay caused by bad weather. The altercation intensified when he attempted to confront the pilot.
In response, easyJet said the police attended the aircraft on arrival due to a “passenger behaving disruptively.” An easyJet spokesperson said:“easyJet can confirm that a flight from Dubrovnik to London Gatwick was met by police on arrival this afternoon due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.
“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time. We take this very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority.”