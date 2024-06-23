Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “significant” number of flights from Manchester Airport are expected to be delayed or cancelled after a “major power cut”.

In a social media post this morning (June 23), the airport said the “widespread disruption” was particularly affecting departures from terminals one and two.

It advised passengers due to travel from those terminals to contact their airlines for up-to-date information. Those due to fly from terminal three are told to go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but could be affected by delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The power outage means there may be instances where some people’s baggage will not be on flights. The airport said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and aim to restore normal service as soon as possible.”