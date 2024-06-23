Manchester Airport: Flights being delayed and cancelled following power cut
In a social media post this morning (June 23), the airport said the “widespread disruption” was particularly affecting departures from terminals one and two.
It advised passengers due to travel from those terminals to contact their airlines for up-to-date information. Those due to fly from terminal three are told to go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but could be affected by delays.
The power outage means there may be instances where some people’s baggage will not be on flights. The airport said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and aim to restore normal service as soon as possible.”
According to the airport’s live departures board, morning flights to Oslo, Malaga, Keffalinia, Munich, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt have already been cancelled. Passengers are advised to keep an eye on the departures board and be prepared to amend their travel plans.
