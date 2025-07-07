Marella Cruises launches All Inclusive Cruise Calculator to help Brits get best value this summer

Marella Discovery

Research by Marella Cruises, TUI UK&I’s ocean cruise line, has revealed that over 60% of the nation is planning a summer holiday abroad this year, yet the cost of living is on the nation’s mind as one in five (20%) of Brits admit it’s stopping them booking an abroad getaway.

To help savvy travellers get the best bang for their buck this summer, Marella Cruises has introduced the All Inclusive Cruise Calculator showing the value of going all-inclusive and the savings that can be made. The ocean cruise line’s free tool reveals the cost of sailing with the cruise line, showcasing the savings from booking an all-inclusive offering to everything included.

As only a little over one in five (22%) believe an all-inclusive cruise to be the best value for money compared to other holiday types, and yet nearly half (46%) would be open to a cruise holiday if they could compare the costs more easily, Brits are yearning for a solution to work out what’s best for them financially when it comes to an abroad holiday.

With 62% of the nation admitting that they are not fully aware of what an all-inclusive cruise includes, just over half (51%) of Brits didn't know that flights are part of the package and a surprising 71% were unaware that transfers are typically included as well.

The tool highlights the cruise line’s all-inclusive offering which provides: flights, food and drink, transfers, entertainment, tips and service charges which are included in the price so customers can enjoy an unrivalled level of service without the fear of any hidden costs.

Chelsea Dickensen, Travel Expert Influencer ‘Cheap Holiday Expert’ backed the calculator as she said: “All inclusive holidays are back in fashion with searches for stress-free escapes sky rocketing by 60% year on year. And it's not just resorts seeing the love, with cruise holidays expecting to surpass pre-pandemic levels by reaching 37.1 million passengers in 2025. However prices are on the rise too, with the average package holiday prices rising 4.2% compared to 2024.

For cruises, these hidden costs could include your flights, transfers, meals, drinks and tips, though companies such as Marella Cruises do include all of these as standard. Their All Inclusive Cruise Calculator is really helpful in sharing exactly what you'll get, and how much you could save by having it as part of your package.”

Chris Hackney, Managing Director at Marella Cruises said: “The new All Inclusive Cruise Calculator allows customers to see the value for money we provide to our customers. With all-inclusive at the heart of our cruise holidays, we provide an exceptional end-to-end service which includes flights, transfers, tips and accommodation rolled into one price. As well as entertainment, food and drink offerings and fantastic service. We hope the tool helps new to cruise customers who are looking for alternative holidays consider a cruise holiday this summer and beyond.”

For customers who want to trial the online tool, they can access the free Marella Cruises All Inclusive Cruise Calculator tool here to find their next holiday: How Much Does a Cruise Cost? | TUI.co.uk.