Marella Cruises launches summer 2027 itineraries with new ports in Albania and Italy

Sarande, Albania

Marella Cruises has announced exciting additions to its summer 2027 programme, including a return to Albania with a first-time visit to Sarandë. Although Marella has previously sailed to Albania, this will be the first time Marella will call into Sarandë.

Now, customers aboard Marella Discovery 2 can look forward to exploring this stunning coastal town, along with the newly added port of Syracuse, Italy. Meanwhile, the adult-only Marella Explorer 2 will make a welcome return to popular destinations including Mahon, Menorca and Castellon, Spain. All summer sailings go on sale from 16 October 2025.

The new ports of call in Albania and Italy will sail on Marella Discovery 2 for the season, taking place on the ‘Ionian Shores’ itinerary, making its voyage from Dubrovnik, Croatia. This will be the first time Marella Cruises has ever sailed into the Balkan country of Albania allowing customers to explore the Albanian Riveria.

Marella Discovery 2, will be adults-only for the season sailing its first summer season in Dubrovnik, Croatia with other sailings including the ‘Greek Mystique’ itinerary which unlocks the gems of the Greek islands and ‘Sail Three Seas’ itinerary which sails through the Aegean, Mediterranean and Adriatic seas.These cruises will start from 6 May 2027.

Syracuse, Italy

In addition, Marella Explorer 2, will be homeporting this summer season from Malaga, Spain, for the first time in nearly a decade with itineraries including: ‘Spirit of Spain’, that see the return to the popular port of Mahon, Menorca and on the ‘Spanish Sights’ itinerary, which is also revisiting the port of Castellon, Spain.These sailing willstart from 12 May 2027.

The rest of the fleet will homeport from a range of European ports including: Marella Discovery and Marella Voyager which will both homeport out of Palma, Majorca for the season and Marella Explorer which will homeport out of Corfu.

Marella Cruises has also extended its Cruise & Stay offering by giving more choice for customers in different destinations, with 29 new hotels in Majorca, Croatia, Corfu and Spain to add to the 121 hotels available for cruise & stay guests, operating from 21 airports across the UK and ROI.

Chris Hackney, CEO at Marella Cruises said: “We’re excited to expand our cruising destination portfolio with the introduction of fast-growing hotspots such as Sarandë in Albania.

“Responding to increasing demand for travel to Portugal, North Africa, and Albania, we have introduced more ports in these areas giving our customers even more ways to explore, whilst enhancing our cruise and stay options across these itineraries”

Marella Cruises offers its customers all-inclusive as standard with all tips and service charges included in the price so customers can enjoy an unrivalled level of service. Prices start from £1930* for the ‘Ionian Shores’ summer 2027 itineraries which are available to book from 16 October 2025.