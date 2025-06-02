Massachusetts has the most insured children in America, new study finds
A new study has revealed the states with the most and fewest insured number of children.
The research, conducted by Pediatric Health experts Fore Genomics, examined health insurance data taken from the 2023 ACS.
The percentage of the under-six population, the six to 18 years population, and the combined under-19 years population in the uninsured category were found and ranked to reveal the states with the most and fewest insured children.
Massachusetts emerged as the clear leader, with 98.5% of children under 19 years old covered by health insurance. This means only 1.5% of Massachusetts children lack health coverage, the lowest percentage in the nation.
Vermont follows in second place with 97.9% of children insured, leaving only 2.1% without coverage. New York ranks third, with 97.2% insurance coverage for children and only 2.8% uninsured.
Michigan and Hawaii follow, both with 97% of children covered by health insurance, only 3% lacking coverage.
Oregon ranks low as well, with 3% of children without insurance coverage and 97% covered.
West Virginia also maintains a 97% coverage rate for children, with only 3% of children lacking health insurance. California and Illinois share a rate of 3.2% of children under age 19 lacking health insurance.
Rhode Island ranks low with 96.7% of children covered, meaning 3.3% lack health insurance.
Matt Pelo, Founder & CEO of Fore Genomics, said: "The significant variation in children's health insurance rates across states points to underlying differences in policy approaches and program implementation. States with the highest coverage rates often have robust Medicaid and CHIP programs coupled with state policies that prioritize children's health access.
"Children's access to consistent healthcare through insurance coverage is essential for preventive care, early intervention, and overall health outcomes. The stark disparities we see between states like Massachusetts and Texas should serve as both a warning and an opportunity for policymakers to examine successful models and implement changes that benefit all American children."
|State
|Total population under age 19
|Population under age 19 who are uninsured
|Percent Uninsured under age 19
|Massachusetts
|1,436,404
|21,189
|1.5%
|Vermont
|123,995
|2,543
|2.1%
|New York
|4,203,173
|119,651
|2.8%
|Michigan
|2,241,719
|66,349
|3.0%
|Hawaii
|309,837
|9,174
|3.0%
|Oregon
|877,018
|26,271
|3.0%
|West Virginia
|375,941
|11,418
|3.0%
|California
|8,958,890
|285,282
|3.2%
|Illinois
|2,866,279
|92,571
|3.2%
|Rhode Island
|220,785
|7,184
|3.3%