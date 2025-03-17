Mauritius at your own pace: Veranda Resorts introduces new programme ‘Five Faces of Mauritius’

Veranda Palmar Beach

Veranda Resorts invites visitors to discover the ‘Five Faces of Mauritius’ in a multi-stay holiday designed to show five key aspects of the island- its beaches, culture, food, scenery and adventure, with partner Mercury Holidays.

Aligned with the rising trend for ‘slow travel’ and travellers wanting to spend more time in long haul destinations for sustainable reasons, guests’ can travel at their own pace spending as long or as little time in each location, enabling them to immerse themselves completely in the destination.

The package is perfect for couples that love to explore, that want to see different geographic areas of Mauritius and learn about the fascinating culture and diverse food.

The five aspects that includes a stay in different parts of the island at various Veranda Hotels are:

Five Faces of Mauritius food tour with Veranda Resorts

Beach – Travellers can experience the beautiful white sand beaches protected by a lagoon on the stunning east coast to enjoy long beach walks or throw themselves into learning to sail, paddleboard or kitesurf. The recently refurbished Veranda Palmar Beach is the perfect spot located on this pristine coastline, with clear, azure and calm waters lapping at its shore.

Adventure – On the west coast, Veranda Tamarin’s ‘Explorer Programme’ includes kayaking on a river, hiking along the coast, or visiting the famous Flic en Flac beach.

Culture – Head up the west coast and stay at Veranda Point Aux Biches to enjoy the hotel’s weekly ‘Mauritian Day’ where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture- with a Creole lesson, , learn how to dance sega and play a traditional Mauritian musical instrument.

Food – Food is always a highlight in Mauritius and in the northwest in Grand Baie visitors can wander through the local markets or enjoy a food tour with Taste Buddies around this quaint seaside town. At the newly refurbished Veranda Grand Baie, visitors can tuck into the freshest seafood served right on the beach.

Veranda Paul & Virginie

Scenery – Heading to the far north of the island guests can explore the charming fishing village of Grand Gaube, enjoy a lazy late afternoon bobbing around in a traditional Pirogue (a long, narrow canoe made from a single tree trunk), then savouring the sunset with drinks and a picnic, as the sun slips away. Or go further afield on a catamaran cruise to Ile aux Bernaches, a stunning islet that seduces all visitors with its white sand beach. Veranda Paul & Virginie provides the perfect base to soak up the scenery!

The hotels within the group include:

Veranda Point aux Biches – A family friendly boutique hotel on the north west coast with a barefoot eco chic vibe. Guests can indulge in the laid-back pace as they admire the beautiful, unspoilt views. Located between two charming fishing villages, it is the ideal spot to discover this beautiful region of the island that is known for its vibrant turquoise coast and immaculate beaches.

Veranda Tamarin – This bohemian boutique hotel on the west coast is integrated into the village community and popular with surfers. Guests can soak in the views of the tranquil Tamarin Bay from the roof top infinity pool or take a cooler box full of drinks to relax on the beach opposite. The hotel is a great location for travellers seeking adventure and immersive experiences in the middle of nature.

Five Faces of Mauritius Programme with Veranda Resorts

Veranda Palmar Beach – Boasting a prime location on one of the most picturesque beaches in Mauritius, this family and couple’s hotel on the east coast is popular with water sports enthusiasts. The 3-star hotel re-opened in November 2023 after an extensive re-design and refurbishment, unveiling a retro-tropical aesthetic including an iconic bean-shaped pool and vibrant rooms created in collaboration with Mauritian artist, Daphné Doomun.

Veranda Paul & Virginie - A secluded adults-only boutique hotel that has had a sophisticated refurbishment in 2024 is nestled on the north east coast, with a serene and romantic vibe that will make visitors feel like they’ve stepped into an exotic paradise. It’s the perfect spot for couples looking for an intimate and quiet cocoon, with a fabulous infinity pool that overlooks the sea.

Veranda Grand Baie – A boutique hotel located close to the lively Grand Baie village, that is popular with those that like to be close to shops, restaurants and nightlife. Through its creole roots, the hotel epitomizes the finest pleasures of Mauritian island life by offering a range of adventures for a memorable stay.

Mercury Holidays are offering a great value package for a 16-day holiday with three nights in each resort on an all-inclusive basis, with transfers included between the resorts, starting from £3,201pp including flights from London Heathrow with Emirates.

For more information and for bookings, please visit:

https://www.mercuryholidays.co.uk/ or call Mercury Holidays Tel: 0333 9993287.

For further information on Veranda Resorts, please visit www.veranda-resorts.com/en