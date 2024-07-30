Mauritius beyond the beach - Top 5 adventure activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Indian Ocean-island of Mauritius with its fascinating native flora and fauna is a paradise for adventure-seekers and an ideal destination for those that like to add some activity into their tropical beach holiday.

As a volcanic island with many national parks and breathtaking summits, it offers some amazing hiking and adventure opportunities.

The cooler months from June through to October, where temperatures average about 25°C is the best time for walking excursions. And as Mauritius is just one of seven countries to have certified Healthy Air Quality in 2023* by WHO, it really is one of the best locations to enjoy the ultimate outdoor excursion.

Veranda Tamarin, a boutique hotel in Tamarin Bay on the west coast of Mauritius is close to some of the most scenic parts of the island. The hotel can arrange excursions with passionate local guides or advise on self-exploration. These are their recommendations for the most scenic activities to discover the magic of Mauritius

Explore Mauritius

1. Morne Brabant Hike

The idyllic trail takes you to the summit of Le Morne Brabant, a UNESCO World Heritage site and peninsula offering wonderful panoramic views across the hills, forests and tropical beaches. A standout highlight is the ‘underwater waterfall’ that you can see beneath the shores from the mountainous peak. The contrast between the enchanting optical illusion and crystal white sands is something very special.

Duration: 3 hours / Difficulty: 3 out of 4 / Age: 8 years +

2. Black River Gorges Hike

Hiking in Mauritius

This breath-taking hike is nestled within the Natural Park in the Black River Gorges. As the largest Natural Park in the country, visitors can experience first-hand the impressive range of native wildlife, waterfalls and vistas. A fantastic option for birdwatchers, there are nine species of birds identifiable in the park that can only be found in Mauritius in addition to 300 plants. It’s a nature-lovers paradise.

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes / Difficulty: 3 out of 4 / Age: 8 years +

3. Trois Mamelles Hike

The Trois Mamelles, a hiking trail up the three-peak mountain, is not one to miss. Admire views of the West of Mauritius from this breathtaking spot. Following the ascent, visitors will have a picture-perfect moment whilst they take in scenes of the shimmering Indian Ocean. Peace and tranquillity are a given with this trail.

Searching for dolphins in Tamarin Bay

Duration: 4 hours / Difficulty: 2 out of 4 / Age: 12 years +

4. Tamarind Falls Discovery

The seven waterfalls, also known as the Tamarin waterfalls, represent a truly mythical excursion in Mauritius, with the perfect mix of hiking and swimming. Surrounded by picturesque forest, the journey will take you through the different waterfalls packed with history, discovery and activity. The opportunity to abseil down the waterfalls will provide lifelong memories.

Duration: 5 hours / Difficulty: 2 out of 4 / Age: 12 years +

5. Kayaking with Dolphins

Starting just before sunrise, travellers can join a kayak trip in Tamarin Bay and go in search of dolphins who are often seen playing, breeding and interacting with the kayaks. Discover the beauty of the mangroves that grow along the river with the sunrise and the majestic Rempart Mountain as a panoramic backdrop.

Duration: 2 hours 30 mins/ Difficulty 2 out of 4/ Age 6 years plus

Where to Stay

Veranda Tamarin is a great location for travellers looking for adventure and immersive experiences in the middle of nature. The hotel is integrated into the village community and popular with surfers.

Guests can soak in the views of the tranquil Tamarin Bay from the roof top infinity pool or take a cooler box full of drinks to relax on the beach opposite after a busy day of hiking.

The hotel offers an ‘Explorer Programme’, where guests staying 4 + nights get credits that can be redeemed against hikes and other excursions such as kayaking with dolphins, or a catamaran cruise.

Each of the hiking excursion mentioned can be booked through the hotel, with transport included for additional costs.

Prices start from £104 per night based on two adults sharing a Comfort Room with breakfast.