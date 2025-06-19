Mauritius with heart: Romance and local charm at Veranda Paul et Virginie

A Superior Room at Veranda Paul et Virginie

Nestled on a crystal-clear lagoon Veranda Paul et Virginie is one of Mauritius’ best-kept secrets. This adults-only boutique hotel, set in the tranquil fishing village of Grand Gaube, offers an intimate escape with authentic experiences that celebrate love — the Mauritian way.

Veranda Paul et Virginie pays tribute to the iconic novel by Bernardin de Saint-Pierre, which tells the story of a pure and tragic love between two young souls raised amidst the island’s lush nature. This inspiration comes to life through the hotel’s colonial design, thatched roofs, exposed stone, and a soft-toned minimalist decor that evokes the wildflower fields of Mauritius and creates an intimate, light, and authentic atmosphere.

The hotel has created some special guest experiences that celebrate love in all its forms, drawing inspiration from the island’s soul. They include:

Traditional Pirogue (a canoe made from a single tree trunk) outing with sunset aperitif whilst embraced by the vibrant hues of the Mauritian sky.

Dinner on the dock with live guitar: an intimate evening on the water, set to the rhythm of a Mauritian guitarist and the gentle lapping of the lagoon.

Breakfast at the fine dining restaurant Saint Géran: a serene morning by the water, with tropical fruits and an uninterrupted view of the lagoon.

Romantic Dinner on the Beach: a locally inspired meal, feet in the sand, under the stars.

Couples Massage at Seven Colours Spa: a wellness break with local essential oils and techniques inspired by island traditions.

The infinity pool at Veranda Paul et Virginie

More than just a stay, Veranda Paul et Virginie invites guests to enjoy a deep immersion in the Mauritian spirit, anchored in the Veranda Resorts philosophy: Feel Mauritius. Feel Mauritian.

Feel Mauritius means opening to the island’s authenticity: strolling through the village streets of Grand Gaube, watching colourful boats on the lagoon, tasting exotic fruits at the market, or exploring coastal trails by bike or on foot.

Feel Mauritian means experiencing the culture, even without leaving the hotel: through home-style cooking workshops inspired by recipes of the past, workshops that pass down traditions and crafts, Creole language lessons or simply through the sincere and attentive care of every team member.

Two facets of the same promise: a profoundly human journey that resonates with authenticity, gentleness… and emotion.

Veranda Paul et Virginie

The hotel’s 81 rooms all offer breath-taking views of the lagoon. Designed in light, wood-accented tones, they provide a warm and contemporary ambience, both cosy and elegant. Subtle furnishings, natural fabrics, and artisanal touches reflect the Mauritian way of life in its refined simplicity.

Prices at Veranda Paul et Virginie start from £220 per night based on two adults sharing a Superior Seaview Room with breakfast included in September 2025.

Book by 30 June 2025 and get up to 15% discount on all rooms and meal plans booked

Stay period: from now to 22 December 2026, including Peak Season.

Packages are also available with Tour Operators.

For further information on Veranda Resorts, please visit veranda-resorts.com/en