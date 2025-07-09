Mediterranean Heatwaves Are Boosting UK Holiday Footfall as the Public Choose Staycations over Traditional Overseas Holidays

Mediterranean Heatwaves Are Boosting UK Holiday Footfall

As the Mediterranean braces for another summer of extreme heat, British holidaymakers are rethinking their travel plans—and the result is a measurable surge in domestic tourism across the UK. The traditional appeal of destinations like Spain, Italy, and Greece is starting to waver, particularly among families and older travellers, in the face of hotter summer weather that is increasingly seen as uncomfortable, unsafe, or impractical.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This climate-driven shift is already being felt across Britain’s coastal towns and countryside getaways. According to Trainline data, train bookings to the UK’s 12 most popular seaside towns surged by 25% due to hot weather earlier this month, a clear sign of spontaneous, weather-driven demand from holidaymakers opting to stay closer to home. And this trend is no longer anecdotal. According to 2024 research by Mintel, more than half of UK holidaymakers say they’re likely to choose a staycation for climate-related reasons, with 28% saying warmer UK summers are making domestic breaks more appealing.

Warmer, more settled summers are making British destinations more attractive and viable, especially for families with young children and older travellers who prefer more moderate temperatures, shorter travel times, and easier logistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this shift comes with significant implications for tourism planning, infrastructure, and pricing. As consumer demand increases, the cost of UK holidays is expected to rise, driven by both domestic demand and increased inbound tourism from European travellers also looking to escape the heat. According to travel experts, this could drive people to explore alternative and less traditional destinations—whether that’s lesser-known towns, inland countryside locations, or eco-retreats away from the usual coastal hotspots.

Place Informatics is already observing the impact of these shifts across many of the UK’s most popular tourist destinations. Through its real-time visitor behaviour analytics, the company enables councils, tourism boards, and local businesses to monitor rising footfall, identify pressure points, and plan more effectively.

By tracking footfall patterns, dwell times, visitor origin, and repeat visits across more than 2,300 UK locations, Place Informatics supports destinations in preparing for future surges in demand, informing smarter decisions around facility management, crowd control, event planning, and long-term infrastructure investment.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, “We’re witnessing a climate-driven shift in how and where people choose to holiday. The UK is no longer simply a backup option—it’s fast becoming a destination of choice. Our data highlights where this growing demand is and helps these destinations adapt accordingly, whether that’s managing capacity in busy hotspots or unlocking the potential of quieter, under-visited locations.”